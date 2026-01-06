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I’ll raise governance to a level no successive gov’t can reverse — Mahama

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 06 JAN 2026 2
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to deliver lasting reforms in governance and economic management during his second term in office.

He assured Ghanaians that the gains his administration will achieve will be irreversible.

Speaking at the 77th Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana in Accra on Tuesday, January 6, the President said his return to office comes with a renewed commitment to strengthen institutions and stabilise the economy.

Mr. Mahama, who lost power in 2016 before reclaiming the presidency in the 2024 elections, said his focus is to entrench sound governance and economic resilience.

“I’ve decided to make this second mandate, so graciously granted to me by Ghanaians, count,” he said, adding “I’ve pledged to raise our economy and governance to a level that no succeeding government can reverse.”

The President also expressed optimism that Ghana’s current engagement with the International Monetary Fund will be the last, stressing the need for discipline and credibility in economic management.

“In a region where democracy is backsliding, we must demonstrate that democracy works and that our people can have faith in their leaders,” Mahama noted.

He further assured that his administration will maintain fiscal discipline throughout his tenure, including the 2028 election year, as part of efforts to safeguard economic stability.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 1/6/2026 7:46:37 PM

Despite your best performance, you were labeled corrupt and incompetent, leading to the loss of the 2016 elections. If, by God's grace, Ghanaians have found you worthy and voted for you, you don't have to disappoint them. The bitter experience you had during the opposition should guide you to do your best, which will also reflect on your party, the NDC.

Comments2
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