Adentan Chief Imam presents ambulance to Adentan High Council

The Adentan Municipal Chief Imam, Sheikh Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakar, with support from philanthropist Dr Yakubu Mohammed Sani, has presented an ambulance to the Adentan High Council of Tribal and Zongo Chiefs to serve residents of the municipality.

The ambulance was handed over on January 3, 2026, during a brief but colourful ceremony held at the palace of the President of the Council, Wuro Adamu Salifu Isoh.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakar said the donation was motivated by the need to preserve human dignity, especially during medical emergencies and funeral rites.

He noted that access to ambulances in the municipality had been a major challenge, recounting an experience where a deceased community member could not be transported due to the unavailability of an ambulance.

“At that moment, I realised we needed to do something as a community. Islam teaches us to preserve life and to honour the dead. This ambulance represents compassion, dignity and service to humanity,” he said.

The Chief Imam explained that the ambulance would serve all residents of Adentan, regardless of ethnicity or social status, adding that it symbolised unity and collective responsibility.

He described the donation as a trust placed in the hands of the chiefs, imams and the entire community, urging them to protect, maintain and use it for its intended purpose.

“We have not just presented a vehicle today; we have presented hope, unity and service to the people of Adentan,” he added.

The Imam pleaded with the Chiefs to constitute a committee that would be responsible for overseeing the maintenance and proper management of the ambulance, ensuring its availability, safety, and effective use for emergency situations within the community.

Sheikh Mutawakil also prayed for Allah’s blessings upon Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Sani for the gesture and called on the community to show gratitude by ensuring the proper management of the ambulance.

In his remarks, the President of the Adentan High Council of Tribal and Zongo Chiefs, Wuro Adamu Salifu Isoh, expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Sani and the Adentan Municipal Chief Imam for the donation.

He assured the gathering that the Council would take full responsibility for the maintenance and proper use of the ambulance.

According to him, a management committee would be formed to oversee the operation and upkeep of the vehicle to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Wuro Adamu said transporting sick persons and corpses had long been a challenge in the municipality, describing the ambulance as a “lifeline” that would bring relief to families during emergencies.

He further highlighted the unity within the Council over the years and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the welfare of residents in Adentan and surrounding communities.