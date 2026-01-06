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NPP flagbearer race: Our support remains with Bawumia — S.D. Dombo family

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
TUE, 06 JAN 2026
Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The family of the late founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), S.D. Dombo, has reaffirmed its support for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s January 31 flagbearer election.

The clarification follows reports suggesting the family had endorsed Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong after his visit to Walewale on Monday, January 5.

Media reports claimed the visit had earned Dr. Acheampong increased backing from the town, including support from the Dombo family.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the family rejected the claim, describing it as false and misleading.

“At no time has the Dombo family endorsed or supported the New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Dr Bryan Acheampong,” the statement said.

The family stressed that its position has remained unchanged and firmly aligned with Dr. Bawumia.

“We have openly and deliberately expressed support for H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, based on merit, intellectual depth, resilience, and a demonstrated commitment to the long-term development of Ghana,” the statement, signed by Tracy Rabiatu Dombo and Alexandra Dombo Tenadu, stressed.

The NPP is set to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections on January 31, 2026, as part of efforts to rebuild and reclaim power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Competing with the former Vice President are NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Bryan Acheampong.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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