NPP flagbearer race: ‘We have not endorsed Bryan Acheampong’ — S.D Dombo family

The family of the late founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), S.D. Dombo, has dismissed reports claiming it has endorsed Abetifi MP, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, in the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.

The claim followed Dr. Acheampong’s visit to Walewale on Monday, January 5, with some media reports suggesting he had secured the backing of influential figures in the town, including the Dombo family.

The family, however, says the reports are false and misleading, insisting it has not shifted its political stance ahead of the January 31 contest.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Dombo family said it had “at no time endorsed or supported” Dr. Acheampong, describing the publication as inaccurate and a misrepresentation of its position.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Dombo family’s position has been clear, consistent, and grounded firmly in principle,” the statement said.

He further stressed that the family has openly declared support for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The family said its support for Dr. Bawumia is based on merit and conviction, not convenience.

“Our support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has never been driven by personal relationships, material inducements, or sectional considerations,” it stated.

The Dombo family further called on the media outlet that carried the report to issue a correction and urged journalists to uphold accuracy.