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Tue, 06 Jan 2026 General News

Hajj 2026: PAOG closes payments to manage pilgrim numbers

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Hajj 2026: PAOG closes payments to manage pilgrim numbers

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has closed payments for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage with immediate effect, citing the need to prevent oversubscription and ensure a smooth organisation of the exercise.

In a press release issued yesterday, PAOG explained that the decision was taken to effectively manage the number of pilgrims and align confirmed payments with Ghana’s approved quota for this year’s pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the office, oversubscription in previous years had often resulted in administrative backlogs and operational challenges, affecting the overall coordination of Hajj activities.

“Managing pilgrim numbers within approved limits remains critical to delivering a safe, efficient and successful Hajj,” the statement said.

It added that the early closure of payments would help guarantee that all pilgrims who had paid would be successfully airlifted.

PAOG stressed that the move was made in the best interest of both prospective pilgrims and the nation, to ensure an orderly and well-coordinated pilgrimage process.

The office advised members of the public, particularly those who were unable to pay before the closure, to make preparations for subsequent Hajj arrangements.

It also cautioned the public to be wary of individuals or groups claiming they could still facilitate participation in the 2026 Hajj outside the official process.

Source: Communications Directorate; Pilgrims Affairs Office Ghana

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

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