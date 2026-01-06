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Nyantakyi not a leading NPP figure, his endorsement of Ken Agyapong doesn’t matter — Oppong Nkrumah

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
NPP Nyantakyi not a leading NPP figure, his endorsement of Ken Agyapong doesn’t matter — Oppong Nkrumah
TUE, 06 JAN 2026

Vice Chair of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign Team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has brushed aside comments made by former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi, describing them as insignificant within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr Oppong Nkrumah responded to a question from the host on whether he felt threatened by the growing number of senior NPP figures publicly endorsing Kennedy Agyapong over Dr Bawumia.

In his reply, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP downplayed Kwesi Nyantakyi’s political relevance within the party, stating that he is not a leading member of the NPP and, therefore, his statements should not be taken seriously.

According to Mr Oppong Nkrumah, endorsements and commentary from individuals without significant standing in the party’s leadership structure do not alter the dynamics of the flagbearership contest.

His remarks come in response to earlier comments by Mr Nyantakyi, who described Kennedy Agyapong as the most credible and least risky candidate in the NPP race, arguing that other contenders carry the baggage of the party’s defeat in the December 2024 general election.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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