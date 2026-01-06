ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Arrest and prosecute firefighters who assaulted CMG journalist — GJA urges Police

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Arrest and prosecute firefighters who assaulted CMG journalist — GJA urges Police
TUE, 06 JAN 2026

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute firefighters who allegedly assaulted a journalist during a fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market.

The journalist, Samuel Addo of Class Media Group, was reportedly attacked and had his mobile phone seized while covering an altercation between personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and some residents on Monday, January 6.

Following public outrage, the GNFS announced the setting up of an internal committee to investigate the incident.

However, addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said the internal probe was inadequate and warned against any attempt to shield the officers involved.

“The GJA calls on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately cause the arrest, thorough investigation and prosecution of all personnel involved in this criminal act,” he said.

“This is a criminal matter that must be tested in a court of law to serve as a clear deterrent,” he added.

The GJA said the assault was not only an attack on the journalist but a threat to press freedom and the public’s right to information.

Mr. Dwumfour further called on the leadership of the GNFS to immediately dismiss the Public Relations Officer DO II Desmond Ackah, over his defence of the incident and his show on unprofessionalism.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando

1 hour ago

Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave

1 hour ago

Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition presents report to Lands Minister Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition ...

1 hour ago

The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations — Dr. Osae-Kwapong 'The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations' — ...

1 hour ago

Tribunals are prone to political manipulation — Kofi Bentil cautions 'Tribunals are prone to political manipulation' — Kofi Bentil cautions

1 hour ago

The fear is completely unfounded — Akwatia MP defends Tribunals Bill 'The fear is completely unfounded' — Akwatia MP defends Tribunals Bill

1 hour ago

Lets start; if it doesnt work, we can review it — Martin Kpebu backs Tribunals Bill 'Let's start; if it doesn't work, we can review it' — Martin Kpebu backs Tribuna...

5 hours ago

Argentina will be attempting to become only the third nation to win consecutive World Cup titles when they take on Spain in the final of the 2026 competition at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. - REUTERS - Eduardo Munoz Spain face Argentina in battle for World Cup supremacy

8 hours ago

ExNAFCO Boss Petitions AG: ‘I’m Being Harassed, Detained and Tortured’ — AbdulWahab Demands Return of Seized Passport, Phones and 6,700 Ex‑NAFCO Boss Petitions AG: ‘I’m Being Harassed, Detained and Tortured’ — Abdul‑...

23 hours ago

“No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EOCO Probes “No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EO...

Just in....
body-container-line