Arrest and prosecute firefighters who assaulted CMG journalist — GJA urges Police

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute firefighters who allegedly assaulted a journalist during a fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market.

The journalist, Samuel Addo of Class Media Group, was reportedly attacked and had his mobile phone seized while covering an altercation between personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and some residents on Monday, January 6.

Following public outrage, the GNFS announced the setting up of an internal committee to investigate the incident.

However, addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said the internal probe was inadequate and warned against any attempt to shield the officers involved.

“The GJA calls on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately cause the arrest, thorough investigation and prosecution of all personnel involved in this criminal act,” he said.

“This is a criminal matter that must be tested in a court of law to serve as a clear deterrent,” he added.

The GJA said the assault was not only an attack on the journalist but a threat to press freedom and the public’s right to information.

Mr. Dwumfour further called on the leadership of the GNFS to immediately dismiss the Public Relations Officer DO II Desmond Ackah, over his defence of the incident and his show on unprofessionalism.