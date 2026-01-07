Association of Garages commend Mahama for appointing one of them as MCE  

The Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) has commended President John Dramani Mahama for appointing one of its members as the Municipal Chief Executive for Atwima Nwabiagya South.

Alhaji Luqman Mohammed Nuhu Appiadu, Ashanti Regional Chairman of GNAG, who gave the commendation, said the appointment of Mr Wisdom Osei Boamah as the MCE was a clear demonstration of inclusivity and recognition of people with technical and vocational skills.

Alhaji Appiadu was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony to begin the construction of a clinic and nurses' quarters at Atwima-Mim, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South of the Ashanti region.

The facility is being constructed by the municipal assembly from its share of the district assemblies' common fund.

Alhaji Appiadu, pointed out that, often appointments to such positions had remained in the hands of university graduates and people of influential backgrounds.

However, he said President Mahama had demonstrated that, artisans through their training of using practical skills and hands-on expertise and life experiences in establishing their own businesses, were more equipped to take up leadership positions.

He said artisans and people with hands-on practical skills, were equally crucial in nation building, like other professionals.

Alhaji Appiadu pointed out that the 100 per cent endorsement received from the assembly members during his confirmation was a testament to Mr Boamah's capability to lead the transformation agenda of the municipality.

“This is a sign of all-inclusiveness and recognition of the talents, abilities and potentials of all persons including artisans without discrimination,” he stated.

He commended the MCE for performing remarkably in his first seven months in office.

The Regional GNAG disclosed the plan by the association to offer free fitting apprenticeship for interested youth to complement the government's Free Apprenticeship Program initiative and an appreciation to the president, when they finish developing the 26-acre land in the town.

He said the planned artisanal hub was already affiliated with the Otumfuo Education Fund to offer theoretical and practical training for the youth in the area and beyond.

He appealed to the government, Technical and Vocational Training Institutions, and other related stakeholders to support the vision of the association.

GNA