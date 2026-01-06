Divisions in S.Africa unity government over Maduro toppling

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday voiced South Africa's opposition to the US military operation against deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as divisions emerged within his national unity government over the country's reaction.

The United States' strike on Caracas and capture of Maduro Saturday stunned the world, drawing praise and condemnation from Washington allies and foes alike.

Parties within South Africa's unity government reacted differently, some accusing Ramaphosa's ANC of presenting its strong condemnation as the national response.

South Africa is itself under pressure from the Trump administration over a range of policy differences, with relations plummeting last year and Pretoria seeking to avoid US trade tariffs of 30 percent.

Washington boycotted the G20 summit in South Africa in November and has barred Pretoria's participation under its own presidency of the group of leading economies.

Speaking in front of a Venezuelan flag at a commemoration for a late anti-apartheid activist, Ramaphosa said South Africa was concerned by the US aggression and demanded the release of the deposed leader and his wife.

"We reject utterly the actions that the United States has embarked upon and stand with the people of Venezuela," Ramaphosa said, urging "decisive action" from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Earlier in the day, his ANC party called on "progressive forces" to "mobilise against the American imperialist aggression".

The second-largest party in the unity government, the Democratic Alliance (DA), accused the ANC of inconsistency and hypocrisy for failing to take a similar stance on Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It said a foreign ministry statement critical of the US action showed the department had been "politicised to pursue party political interests instead of pursuing foreign policy in the national interest".

The right-wing Afrikaner Freedom-Front Plus also criticised the foreign ministry's statement as "unilateral ANC action".

It welcomed the toppling of Maduro, calling it "the end of the socialist failure".

'Period of might'

Pretoria and Washington have fallen out over issues including South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, the UN's top court.

President Donald Trump has accused South Africa of alleged discrimination -- and even "genocide" -- of minority white Afrikaners and invited them to move to the United States.

William Gumede, professor of public management at the University of Witwatersrand, said the ANC was misreading Trump and its leaders risked sanctions from Washington.

"We are now in a period of might is right. The countries most powerful, can essentially do what they want to do," he said.

"If Trump now turns against South Africa, it will crash South Africa's economy," he said, urging the country to be more strategic about its relations with Washington.

For 30 years after white-minority rule was replaced by democracy, the ANC held an absolute majority and elected a president from its own ranks.

It was forced into a coalition government after losing its majority in 2024 elections amid anger over corruption and mismanagement, and against a backdrop of high crime rates, slow economic growth and a crippling energy crisis.