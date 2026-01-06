You are the King Solomon of our time — IGP hails Asantehene

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his contributions to national security.

He commended the ruler of the Asante Kingdom for his role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution, particularly in matters relating to chieftaincy disputes.

Speaking at a grand ceremony welcoming the Asantehene to the national police headquarters on Tuesday, January 6, the IGP described him as a modern-day King Solomon.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as Chief Constable of this country, I must commend Your Majesty and highlight your role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution, which has had a profound impact on national security.

“Your exceptional mediation skills, which have restored peace in numerous communities across our nation, compel me to describe you as a King Solomon of our time,” he said.

On his part, the Asantehene urged COP Tetteh Yohunu to anchor his work in values, emphasizing that leadership grounded in integrity and professionalism leaves a lasting impact.

He stressed that the IGP’s tenure can achieve enduring success if it combines discipline with respect for cultural and moral values.

“The work you have begun will outlive your tenure if anchored in values,” he told COP Yohunu, urging the police leadership to uphold fairness, professionalism, and political neutrality.

The Asantehene also noted that effective policing depends on cooperation between law enforcement and society, saying that when culture and law work together, crime is restrained and public trust strengthened.

He called on the service to maintain integrity, respect local customs, and ensure that community engagement and dialogue precede enforcement measures.