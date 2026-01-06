Ricketts-Hagan hosts new year party for Cape Coast South children

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, hosted a festive gathering for more than 2,000 children in the constituency on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The event, held at the historic Victoria Park in Cape Coast, was framed as an expression of gratitude for seeing in the new year.

“We are here to thank the Almighty God for bringing us into 2026,” Ricketts-Hagan stated. “We are grateful to be alive, healthy, and hopeful to witness many more years to come,” he emphasized.

Shifting to national affairs, the MP reflected on the economic challenges inherited by the previous John Mahama administration. He expressed optimism that 2026 would see brighter prospects and improved infrastructure development under President Mahama’s “reset” agenda.

Ricketts-Hagan also highlighted his collaboration with the newly appointed Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), George Justice Arthur. “As I lobby for development for the constituency, the MCE will implement these plans for the betterment of our society,” he said. “He will consolidate our gains and introduce innovative ideas to propel Cape Coast forward.”

The MP thanked his constituents for renewing his mandate and pledged to redouble his efforts in service.

Also addressing the gathering, MCE George Justice Arthur noted the unprecedented scale of the event and gave thanks for the well-being of the metropolis. He delivered a strong admonition on the value of education.

“Education is the great leveller; it is how we have ascended to our current positions in society,” Arthur stated. “If you aspire to become an MP, a Finance Minister, or even the President, you must take your education very seriously.”

Tracing his own journey from being the NDC’s Constituency Secretary three years prior to his current role, the MCE said, “This proves that with dedication and education, anyone can achieve great heights.”

He reminded the children that the MP’s annual party serves not only as a communal celebration but also as a platform to encourage every child in the constituency to prioritize their studies.

He reiterated, “Whether you aspire to be like President Mahama, MP Ricketts-Hagan, or myself, the key is education.”