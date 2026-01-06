GOIL PLC fuel price reductions go beyond market movements – CEO  

Mr Edward Abambire Bawa, GOIL PLC Group Chief Executive Officer, has noted that GOIL's current fuel price reduction goes beyond market movements and reflects a deliberate corporate strategy by GOIL to ensure that efficiency gains and favourable macroeconomic conditions are passed directly on to consumers.

Mr Bawa, who is also the Managing Director of GOIL PLC, in a statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Department to Modern Ghana News on Tuesday, stressed that “At GOIL, our strategy is not only to guarantee the consistent supply of high-quality petroleum products but also to make them affordable to the average Ghanaian.

“This approach aligns fully with the vision of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, which places strong emphasis on easing the cost of living, strengthening domestic purchasing power, and ensuring that national institutions play their part in delivering tangible economic relief to citizens.”

GOIL PLC on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, reduced prices of its petroleum products, reaffirming its commitment to providing high-quality petroleum products at prices that remain affordable to the Ghanaian public.

Under the new pricing regime, Regular Fuel (Super XP) is now selling at GH¢10.99 per litre, reflecting a reduction of GH¢1.00. GOIL’s premium product, Super XP 95, has been reduced to GH¢13.97 per litre, down from GH¢14.95 in the previous pricing window. Diesel XP has also seen a reduction of 98 pesewas, now selling at GH¢11.96 per litre, down from GH¢12.94.

Mr Bawa explained that the downward adjustment in prices has been driven by the appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against major international currencies-particularly the US dollar-as well as a general decline in international prices of finished petroleum products.

He further emphasised that GOIL remains committed to operating as a nationally responsive energy company, balancing commercial sustainability with its broader responsibility to support economic stability and national development.

The GOIL PLC Chief Executive Officer expressed the Board, Management and Staff's appreciation to customers and stakeholders for their continued trust and patronage and reaffirmed its resolve to remain a reliable partner in Ghana’s energy value chain.