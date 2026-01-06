Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pays historic visit to IGP Yohuno today

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to make a landmark visit to the Police Headquarters in Accra today to meet with Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The meeting underscores the Ashanti Kingdom’s endorsement of the IGP, particularly following the recent extension of his tenure, and signals strong confidence in his leadership amid ongoing reforms within the Ghana Police Service.

Since taking office, Mr. Yohuno has focused on transforming the Police Service, prioritizing professionalism, transparency, and closer engagement with communities—a strategy that has gradually restored public trust.

His leadership was particularly evident during the recent Christmas season, when coordinated nationwide security operations ensured the safety of citizens and property, reflecting effective planning and oversight.

In addition to operational excellence, the IGP has fostered open communication with both the media and the public, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of information and strengthening cooperation.

The Asantehene’s visit is expected to carry both symbolic and practical significance, demonstrating traditional authority’s support for security sector reforms and reaffirming confidence in the Ghana Police Service under Mr. Yohuno’s stewardship.