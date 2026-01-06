Don’t rest until you avenge your death – Nigerian woman mourns twin brother’s death

Grief poured onto social media on Monday, January 5, 2026, as a Nigerian woman, Adama Moses, announced the death of her twin brother, Moses, in a deeply emotional Facebook post that has since drawn widespread sympathy.

In the post, Adama struggled to come to terms with the loss, saying she was shocked and devastated by the sudden death of the person she described as her closest companion and source of strength. She lamented that his passing was completely unexpected and questioned why their shared future had been cut short.

“Okay I thought it was a joke. My twin, my strength, my MC, my everything is gone. My brother, we had plans. This wasn’t among the plans,” she wrote.

Her pain was further laid bare in an anguished message directed at those she believes were responsible for his death, revealing the depth of her heartbreak and anger.

“Whoever took you should come and take me oooo. Moses, you are not resting oo until you avenge your death,” she added.

The post has sparked emotional reactions online, with many users offering condolences and words of comfort as Adama mourns the loss of her twin.