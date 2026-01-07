Govt sets aside GH¢500 million for Teachers’ Housing Project – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government has allocated GH¢500 million in the 2026 Budget to begin the Teachers’ Housing Scheme, also known as the Teacher Dabre Project.

He disclosed that the initiative, which is aimed at improving the welfare of teachers, will be expanded to GH¢1 billion in the 2027 Budget as part of a broader commitment to supporting educators across the country.

The President made the announcement while delivering remarks at the opening of the Ghana National Association of Teachers' 54th National Delegates Congress and Seventh Quadrennial Conference in Accra. The conference was held on the theme “Education and Development: The Ghana Education Service at 50: Reflecting, Reviewing, Revising, and Growing the Profession and the Unions.”

The housing project is being implemented by the government in partnership with GNAT and Republic Bank.

President Mahama explained that the GH¢500 million would be paid this year into a revolving housing fund. He said GNAT and Republic Bank would also contribute to the fund, after which teachers would be able to apply for housing support, with homes constructed in locations of their choice.

“And if, by coincidence, the house is in your area of posting, then the money you would have paid as rent to some landlord will go to paying the cost of your own house, so that when you retire, you won’t go to your grandfather’s house and say, this was my grandmother’s room, and go fighting with your relatives,” he said.

“And so we’re going to work out the modalities of the housing fund. This year, we’re putting 500. Next year, we’re going to put one billion cedis in that housing fund.”

The President said the government intended to deepen its collaboration with GNAT and revealed that arrangements were being explored to secure suitable lands to support the housing project nationwide.

“We’re going to ask all the districts to provide land so that we can implement this housing project,” President Mahama said.

“This collaboration is aimed at improving the teachers’ living standards, strengthening teacher retention, particularly in rural areas, and ensuring that those who educate the nation live with dignity and security.”

President Mahama highlighted other measures taken by the government to support teachers, noting that the 2025 Budget catered for the payment of millions of cedis in teacher training allowances. He said promotion eligibility had been restored up to the rank of director, while more than 30,000 diploma teachers who upgraded to degree status had been placed on the appropriate salary scale.

He added that modalities were being finalised for the implementation of a 20 percent base pay incentive for teachers working in deprived and hard to reach areas.

“These are not acts of charity,” he noted, stressing that the interventions were strategic investments in quality education and national transformation.

The President also commended teachers and their unions for demonstrating responsibility and foresight, describing GNAT as one of the most progressive and forward thinking trade unions in the country.

“Today, the Ghana National Association of Teachers is recognized as the most progressive and forward-thinking trade unions in Ghana,” he said.

He noted that beyond advocating for teachers’ rights and welfare, GNAT had built strong economic institutions to secure the future of its members. He described the Teachers Fund as one of the best managed workers’ funds in the country, grounded in transparency, prudence, and long term value creation.

President Mahama, on behalf of GNAT, expressed appreciation to Mr Kwame Pianim, an eminent economist, for his role as the founding force behind the Teachers Fund.

He said through Teachers Fund properties and financial services, GNAT had shown that organised labour could successfully combine solidarity with enterprise. He cited the union’s strategic investment in Aviance Ghana, a major ground handling service provider at the Kotoka International Airport, as evidence that unions could play active roles in key sectors of the national economy.

According to him, this demonstrated how unionism, enterprise, and national development could reinforce each other. He also mentioned GNAT’s hostel projects and its national headquarters, which includes one of the few multi storey car parks in Accra.

The President further highlighted GNAT’s involvement in the Ghana Sweden Medical Centre and noted that there were opportunities for partnership under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

He explained that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund would focus on diagnosing and treating non-communicable diseases, adding that the Ghana Sweden Cancer Centre was expected to partner the fund in treating cancers and related conditions.

Meanwhile, the National President of GNAT, Reverend Isaac Owusu, condemned recent attacks on teachers across the country and pledged the union’s full support for its members.

“And we are declaring that this year, 2026, we are declaring a zero tolerance for teacher assaults and brutality. Should any individual or a group of people attack any teacher in Ghana without any cause, we shall invoke the spirit of solidarity,” he said.