Nigeria: Terrorists abduct passengers on busy highway

Barely 48 hours after terrorists killed over 40 persons in Agwara and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State, suspected terrorists in the early hours of Monday attacked the busy Isanlu–Isin–Omu Aran road in Kwara State, kidnapping at least four travellers.

This came on a day suspected terrorists attacked a security outpost manned by the Nigeria Police Border Patrol Team at New Kalli village in Borgu, also in Niger State.

This is even as residents of communities in Agwara and Borgu LGAs of Niger state are fleeing their ancestral homes after the Saturday deadly attack by terrorists on the communities, following rumours of another impending attack being planned by outlaws.

Meanwhile, former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of over 40 persons in Niger State, urging the Federal Government to halt what he described as the growing normalisation of mass killings across the country.

Vanguard gathered that the Kwara highway attack occurred when armed men ambushed motorists along the highway, a key route linking communities in Kwara South to the state capital, Ilorin.

A source familiar with the incident said the attackers operated freely on the road, forcing vehicles to stop before whisking passengers to an unknown location.

“Bandits are still heavily present in the area and are actively targeting travellers heading towards Ilorin,” the source said.

At press time yesterday, there had been no official statement from Kwara State Police Command confirming the attack or detailing efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

Kwara State has witnessed a surge in insecurity in recent months, with multiple major kidnapping incidents occurring within a few months.

Recall that on November 18, 2025, gunmen attacked a Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, branch at Eruku during its mid-week service, killing three worshippers, and abducting 38 members, including the pastor, and throwing the congregation into panic and chaos.

The abducted victims were later released; however, terrorist attacks are still on the rise in the North-Central state.

Similarly, bandits attacked a security outpost manned by the Nigeria Police Border Patrol Team at New Kalli village in Borgu, Niger State.

The attack, which occurred around midnight yesterday, came less than 48 hours after dozens of traders and farmers were killed at Kasuwan Daji, also in Borgu LGA.

Sources told our correspondent that the assailants set ablaze the room used as the police border patrol outpost, destroying officers’ belongings, before torching farm produce belonging to residents.

No casualty was reported, but the incident has heightened fear and frustration among farmers in the area.

One of the sources said the attackers arrived on motorcycles, burned down the officers’ accommodation, destroyed farm produce, and made away with some personal items.

Confirming the incident, the Disaster Officer of Borgu Local Government Council, Musa Saidu, said security agencies had been notified and assessments were ongoing.

Source: Vanguard News Nigeria