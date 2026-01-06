2028 polls: NPP won’t get even 30% with Kennedy Agyapong as flagbearer — Nigel Gaisie

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against electing Kennedy Agyapong as its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

The outspoken cleric’s comments come as the opposition party prepares to hold its flagbearer primaries on January 31.

The contest is part of the party’s broader effort to reorganise after losing power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kennedy Agyapong, a former Assin Central Member of Parliament, is among the five party stalwarts seeking to lead the party.

Prophet Gaisie, who has had a long-running public feud with the former lawmaker, said Agyapong’s past actions have created deep resentment, particularly within the Christian community.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV on Monday, January 5, he argued that these unresolved tensions could translate into voter apathy or protest votes against the party.

“If the NPP don’t listen to the voice of God and they bring him, even 30 per cent they will not get at the next post, because the church is waiting,” he said.

The cleric stressed that his warning is not driven by personal interest or political ambition but a genuine vision from God.

“If we love the nation of Ghana, nobody should allow somebody like him closer to power,” Prophet Gaisie emphasized.