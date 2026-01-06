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Tue, 06 Jan 2026 Headlines

Don’t allow Kennedy Agyapong near power if we love Ghana — Nigel Gaisie

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Don’t allow Kennedy Agyapong near power if we love Ghana — Nigel Gaisie

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has cautioned Ghanaians against allowing former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to wield significant political power.

The outspoken cleric linked his stance to what he described as past conduct that has harmed individuals and institutions.

The prophet and the former lawmaker have had a public fallout in the past, with Kennedy Agyapong accusing of Nigel Gaisie adultery and lifestyle unbecoming of a man of God.

According to Nigel Gaisie, those claims caused reputational damage and deep personal hurt.

Kennedy Agyapong is seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party in an internal contest expected later this month between five aspirants.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV on Monday, January 5, Prophet Gaisie said Ghana must place national interest above partisan loyalty.

“If we love Ghana, the nation of Ghana, nobody should allow somebody like him closer to power,” he said.

The cleric claimed that Agyapong’s past actions have alienated sections of the Christian community and would have political consequences if those concerns are ignored.

“If the NPP don’t listen to the voice of God and they bring him, even 30 per cent they will not get at the next post, because the church is waiting,” Prophet Gaisie stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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