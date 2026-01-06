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EPA to begin registration regime for environmental management practitioners

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines EPA to begin registration regime for environmental management practitioners
TUE, 06 JAN 2026

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has announced plans to roll out a mandatory certification and registration regime for environmental management practitioners across the country.

The move follows the passage of the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), which expands the Authority’s regulatory mandate.

The new regime will apply to both individual experts and firms providing environmental management services in Ghana.

In a public notice dated January 6, the EPA noted that the law mandates it to regulate, certify and register all environmental practitioners.

The Authority explained that the framework is aimed at improving professionalism and accountability in the delivery of environmental management services.

“The Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124) mandates the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to regulate, certify and register environmental practitioners in Ghana,” the statement said in part.

Under Section 31 of the Act, the EPA is required to certify qualified practitioners and maintain an official register of those authorised to operate.

According to the Authority, the register will be made public to enhance transparency and compliance within the sector.

“In accordance with the Act, the register of certified Environmental Practitioners shall be published on the EPA website and in the Environmental Bulletin,” the EPA stated.

The Authority further noted that it has the power to monitor practitioners and regulated entities to ensure approved environmental management systems are properly implemented.

The EPA has urged practitioners and stakeholders to prepare ahead of the full implementation of the new requirements as it plans to anounce the date for training.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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