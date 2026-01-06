Your ignorance of the highest order makes you unfit to be PRO of GNFS — Samson Lady Anyenini blasts DOII Desmond Ackah

Human rights lawyer Samson Lady Anyenini has launched a stinging attack on the leadership of the Ghana National Fire Service, faulting the Service for retaining DO II Desmond Ackah as its Head of Public Relations following comments he made after the alleged assault of a journalist.

Mr. Anyenini questioned Mr. Ackah’s suitability for the role, arguing that his public remarks in the aftermath of the Kasoa incident expose a troubling misunderstanding of press freedom and the responsibilities of a public relations officer within a security institution.

He urged GNFS management to immediately withdraw Mr. Ackah from all public-facing duties and subject him to disciplinary processes, including possible interdiction, while investigations are conducted into his comments regarding the alleged attack on Class Media Group journalist Samuel Addo.

According to the lawyer, it was both improper and alarming for the GNFS spokesperson to suggest that the journalist was assaulted because he did not obtain permission to film the incident.

“For a Head of Public Relations to suggest that a journalist needs permission to film a public event involving public officers is ignorance of the highest order,” he said.

“There is no law in Ghana that requires a journalist to seek permission before recording a public incident.”

Mr. Anyenini further contended that the remarks attributed to Mr. Ackah appear to rationalise an unlawful act and weaken the constitutional protections afforded to the media. He warned that the GNFS must not be seen as tolerating or defending unprofessional conduct within its ranks.

Describing the handling of the matter as embarrassing to the Fire Service, he called for Mr. Ackah to undergo refresher training in public relations and media engagement as part of corrective measures.

The lawyer made these comments in response to statements issued by the GNFS Public Relations Officer on Accra-based Joy FM after the Kasoa New Market incident.

He stressed that the explanations offered by the PRO should not be accepted, especially in light of widely circulated video footage that allegedly captures fire service personnel assaulting the journalist while responding to the fire outbreak.