My GH¢10,200 is missing — Class Media reporter drags fire service officers to police for theft, assault

A Class Media Group reporter has reported officers of the Ghana National Fire Service to the police, accusing them of assault and the theft of GH¢10,200 during a fire outbreak assignment at the Kasoa New Market in the Central Region.

The journalist, Samuel Addo, says the incident occurred on Monday while he was covering the fire and later attempting to obtain the fire service’s official account of events.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show, Mr. Addo explained that after giving live updates from the scene for a morning programme, he proceeded to a nearby GNFS station to seek their version of the incident. According to him, he arrived at a moment when some fire officers were allegedly engaging in a confrontation with civilians.

Mr. Addo said he began recording the scene and was first approached by a young fire officer. After identifying himself as a journalist, the officer walked away, only for the situation to suddenly deteriorate moments later.

He alleged that about ten fire officers, including the same individual, moved towards him, restrained him and subjected him to a physical assault.

“They grabbed me by the neck, twisted my arms behind my back and beat me,” he alleged.

“My phone was seized, my belt was ripped off, and both items were taken.”

Mr. Addo disclosed that his mobile phone was later recovered through the intervention of the area’s Member of Parliament, Phyllis Naa Koryor. However, he said the matter did not end there.

According to the reporter, he later discovered that a large sum of money had gone missing from his bag.

“When I checked my bag, I realised it had been opened. Out of the GHS20,000 I was carrying, GHS10,200 was missing,” he stated.

He confirmed that he has formally reported the alleged assault and theft to the police and has been issued a medical report form. Mr. Addo added that he is currently receiving medical care, but the missing cash has not yet been retrieved.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The alleged attack and disappearance of the money have renewed concerns about the safety of journalists in the line of duty, particularly during emergency situations, and raised fresh questions about the conduct of state emergency personnel during operations.