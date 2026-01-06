NPP Race: Ken Agyapong is safest bet for NPP; Bawumia, Bryan and Adutwum took NPP to opposition — Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association president and member of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has positioned the former Assin Central MP as the most credible and least risky contender in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership contest.

Kennedy Agyapong is competing for the NPP’s top slot against former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyepong.

Making the case for Mr Agyapong, Mr Nyantakyi argued that the political baggage associated with the party’s defeat in the December 2024 general election weighs heavily on most of the aspirants, with the exception of a few.

“Apart from him and Kwabena Agyapong, the other three were active members of the government of the NPP, leading to the defeat. So, you can conveniently rope them in and blame them for the poor performance of the party in the December 2024 election,” he said.

According to Mr Nyantakyi, Kennedy Agyapong’s distance from the failures of the previous administration gives him a strategic advantage, particularly among voters seeking a fresh break from the past.

“The link between him and the inadequacies of the previous regime is minimal or remotely indirect to him. He comes off as somebody with a clean slate. He comes as a person of his own and policies you can relate to,” Mr Nyantakyi said.

He further maintained that the former MP enjoys appeal that goes beyond the traditional NPP base, cutting across age groups and even attracting non party supporters.

“Not surprisingly, the Gen Z, the older generation, and people who are not members of the NPP relate so well with Kennedy Agyapong. So, I think that he stands tall and has the traits that will make him an electable candidate in 2028,” he said.

Mr Nyantakyi also highlighted what he described as the distinctiveness of Mr Agyapong’s campaign message, portraying him as a politician who does not fit the conventional mold.

“His message sets him apart from the rest. Apart from the likability for him as a person, he comes across as an unconventional politician, very courageous, truthful, and honest,” he said.

Beyond messaging, he pointed to Mr Agyapong’s record of personal interventions and philanthropy, noting that his concern for vulnerable people has earned him admiration among ordinary citizens.

Touching on the economy, Mr Nyantakyi said unemployment remains one of Ghana’s most pressing challenges and praised Mr Agyapong for placing job creation at the centre of his campaign.

“In Ghana, as we speak now, we are faced with an issue of unemployment, and he is the only NPP flagbearer aspirant whose message hinges on unemployment,” he said.