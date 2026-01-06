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Tue, 06 Jan 2026 Feature Article

Why I Admire Cooking

Why I Admire Cooking

My admiration for cooking comes from my family history, especially from my great-grandfather on my mother’s side, Muhammad Awwal Jato, popularly known as Baba Jato. His life, work, and journey planted the foundation for my interest and respect for cooking.

Baba Jato worked as a Kitchener for colonial masters, where he was exposed to intercontinental dishes. Through this experience, he learned different cooking methods beyond local meals. His exposure to foreign and traditional foods helped shape a rich culinary background that has been passed down through generations.

The nickname Baba Jato came from his complexion, as he looked like an albino, which made him easily recognizable. He was a man who traveled widely, moving from Mpresou to Nkawkaw, then to Takoradi, and later to Nima in Accra. These movements exposed him to diverse cultures, people, and food traditions, further strengthening his cooking knowledge.

Baba Jato married Zainabu Audu, and God blessed them with seven children: Zulai, Fati, Meri, Salamatu, Safiya, Alhassan, and Hussaina. Unfortunately, Baba Jato could not stay to raise the children with Zainabu, and they later separated. Zainabu Audu courageously took full responsibility for the upbringing of the children, showing strength, patience, and dedication.

Among Baba Jato’s children, Fati was my grandmother. She later became the mother of Fatima Ahmed Jibril. My great-grandparents were originally connected to Ayawaso East, which was their constituency. My grandfather’s home is at Nuriya, close to the mosque opposite Nima Station, a place that remains significant to our family history.

Although I do not grew up in Nima, my place of origin is Kumasi, known as the Garden City, the City of Ashantiman, and the kingdom of Otumfuo Osei Tutu. This blend of backgrounds Accra and Kumasi reflects the diversity that also influences my admiration for cooking.

Today, cooking represents more than food to me. It represents heritage, culture, sacrifice, and unity. When I admire cooking, I remember Baba Jato’s journey, his service, and the strength of Zainabu Audu. Cooking is a legacy in my family, connecting generations and cultures through time.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1531 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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