Why I Admire Cooking

My admiration for cooking comes from my family history, especially from my great-grandfather on my mother’s side, Muhammad Awwal Jato, popularly known as Baba Jato. His life, work, and journey planted the foundation for my interest and respect for cooking.

Baba Jato worked as a Kitchener for colonial masters, where he was exposed to intercontinental dishes. Through this experience, he learned different cooking methods beyond local meals. His exposure to foreign and traditional foods helped shape a rich culinary background that has been passed down through generations.

The nickname Baba Jato came from his complexion, as he looked like an albino, which made him easily recognizable. He was a man who traveled widely, moving from Mpresou to Nkawkaw, then to Takoradi, and later to Nima in Accra. These movements exposed him to diverse cultures, people, and food traditions, further strengthening his cooking knowledge.

Baba Jato married Zainabu Audu, and God blessed them with seven children: Zulai, Fati, Meri, Salamatu, Safiya, Alhassan, and Hussaina. Unfortunately, Baba Jato could not stay to raise the children with Zainabu, and they later separated. Zainabu Audu courageously took full responsibility for the upbringing of the children, showing strength, patience, and dedication.

Among Baba Jato’s children, Fati was my grandmother. She later became the mother of Fatima Ahmed Jibril. My great-grandparents were originally connected to Ayawaso East, which was their constituency. My grandfather’s home is at Nuriya, close to the mosque opposite Nima Station, a place that remains significant to our family history.

Although I do not grew up in Nima, my place of origin is Kumasi, known as the Garden City, the City of Ashantiman, and the kingdom of Otumfuo Osei Tutu. This blend of backgrounds Accra and Kumasi reflects the diversity that also influences my admiration for cooking.

Today, cooking represents more than food to me. It represents heritage, culture, sacrifice, and unity. When I admire cooking, I remember Baba Jato’s journey, his service, and the strength of Zainabu Audu. Cooking is a legacy in my family, connecting generations and cultures through time.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880