NPP Flagbearer race: Bryan Acheampong shakes up Bawumia's hometown amid rousing welcome

An unexpected political buzz swept through the Vice President’s home constituency, Walewale as New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant Dr Bryan Acheampong paid a campaign visit that drew loud cheers and heavy turnout from party delegates and grassroots supporters.

The visit turned heads, as Acheampong’s presence generated visible excitement, challenging assumptions about fixed loyalties within the party’s strongholds.

“Defying expectations, Acheampong was met with enthusiastic crowds, energetic chants, and visible excitement from delegates and grassroots supporters, signaling that his message of discipline, renewal, and delivery is resonating even in traditionally symbolic strongholds.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, supporters were quoted praising Acheampong’s organisational discipline, leadership readiness, and perceived ability to steer the NPP to victory in the 2028 general elections.

“The warmth of the reception in Walewale sent a clear signal: delegates are weighing leadership options beyond familiar loyalties.”

The statement added that Acheampong used the engagement to urge party members to close ranks, stressing that the NPP’s return to power depends on discipline, credibility, and a renewed connection with its grassroots base.