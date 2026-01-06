NPA promotes energy safety, sustainability at Nkɔkɔ Nkititi Chicken Festival

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to energy safety, environmental stewardship, and sustainable national development at the Nkɔkɔ Nkititi Chicken Festival, where it participated as the official energy and fuel safety partner.

The two-day event, held from 31st December 2025 to 1st January 2026, was organised under the auspices of the Office of the President and the Minister of State for Special Initiatives, and served as a national platform to promote poultry production, agro-industrial development, and community empowerment.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Authority, Ing. Johnson Gbagbo Jnr, Supervisor, Gas, underscored the critical role of safe, efficient, and sustainable energy use in supporting Ghana’s agricultural and poultry value chain. He noted that energy safety remains a fundamental pillar of productivity, public health, environmental protection, and long-term national resilience.

Ing. Gbagbo Jnr emphasised the adoption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a clean, efficient, and safe fuel for cooking and poultry processing activities. He stated that increased LPG usage reduces smoke-related health risks, improves operational efficiency, and significantly lessens pressure on forest resources. He further assured stakeholders of the NPA’s continued enforcement of LPG safety standards, intensified public education, and the implementation of the cylinder recirculation reform to safeguard lives and property.

The goodwill message also highlighted the importance of using quality and approved petroleum products to power generators, cold stores, and processing plants that support poultry operations. According to Ing. Gbagbo Jnr, reliable energy backed by compliant fuels is essential for maintaining cold chains, reducing post-harvest losses, and ensuring food safety, while the use of adulterated fuels poses serious safety, environmental, and economic risks.

In addition, the address called for responsible environmental practices, urging stakeholders to preserve forests and vegetation. Participants were encouraged to adopt sustainable alternatives to charcoal and firewood, including the productive use of wood for poultry cages and infrastructure, as well as the innovative utilisation of sawdust and agricultural by-products for feed and bedding. These measures, he noted, support a circular economy, reduce deforestation, and align with Ghana’s climate action and energy transition agenda.

The NPA delegation to the festival was led by Mrs. Eunice Budu Nyarko,Ag. Director of Consumer Services, who reaffirmed the Authority’s mandate to protect consumers through effective regulation, monitoring, and public education. She noted that the festival provides a strategic opportunity for direct community engagement on fuel quality assurance, consumer safety, and responsible energy use across the agricultural value chain.

Also present was Mrs. Rachel Naa Atswei Nee Okpey, Head of Communications, who emphasised the role of strategic communication and stakeholder engagement in advancing national energy safety objectives. She reiterated the Authority’s commitment to clear, consistent, and accessible public communication as a tool for promoting compliance, behavioural change, and public confidence in the downstream petroleum sector.

The National Petroleum Authority commended the organisers of the Nkɔkɔ Nkititi Chicken Festival for their contribution to food security, local enterprise development, and national cohesion, and encouraged all stakeholders to adopt safe energy practices, patronise approved fuels, and support cleaner cooking solutions in furtherance of sustainable national development.

Source: NPA