NPP flagbearer race: Dr. Stephen Amoah is a known tribal bigot — Gideon Boako

The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has criticised the MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, accusing him of tribal bias.

Dr. Amoah, who served as deputy finance minister during the latter part of the Akufo-Addo administration, has indirectly suggested that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia blocked his substantive appointment as Finance Minister.

According to Dr. Amoah, former President Akufo-Addo initially preferred him for the role when it became vacant, but his nomination was rejected because “someone” wanted a fellow northerner to take the position.

Speaking at a campaign stop for NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong in his constituency over the weekend, Dr. Amoah highlighted his experience and political credentials.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo planned to appoint me as the substantive Finance Minister after removing Ken Ofori-Atta, but someone objected and instead recommended his fellow northerner, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams.

“I will never lie, especially knowing that I am standing on the premises of the Assemblies of God. I have been in politics for about 30 years,” he said.

Dr. Amoah urged party delegates to vote for Kennedy Agyapong in the upcoming flagbearer contest, insisting he has the interests of party members at heart.

“Do not make a mistake when voting in the NPP flagbearer contest. Vote for Kennedy Agyapong, because he has your interest at heart,” he added.

Reacting on social media, Dr. Boako, a spokesperson for the former Vice President, accused Dr. Amoah of being motivated by tribalism.

“Tribalism was the only consideration why Sticka campaigned against me for the position of Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer despite being a close friend and knowing I was the best candidate. He has been a tribal bigot since,” Dr. Boako wrote.