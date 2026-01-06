ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP flagbearer race: Dr. Stephen Amoah is a known tribal bigot — Gideon Boako

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Dr. Stephen Amoahleft and Dr. Gideon Boako
TUE, 06 JAN 2026 1
Dr. Stephen Amoah[left] and Dr. Gideon Boako

The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has criticised the MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, accusing him of tribal bias.

Dr. Amoah, who served as deputy finance minister during the latter part of the Akufo-Addo administration, has indirectly suggested that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia blocked his substantive appointment as Finance Minister.

According to Dr. Amoah, former President Akufo-Addo initially preferred him for the role when it became vacant, but his nomination was rejected because “someone” wanted a fellow northerner to take the position.

Speaking at a campaign stop for NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong in his constituency over the weekend, Dr. Amoah highlighted his experience and political credentials.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo planned to appoint me as the substantive Finance Minister after removing Ken Ofori-Atta, but someone objected and instead recommended his fellow northerner, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams.

“I will never lie, especially knowing that I am standing on the premises of the Assemblies of God. I have been in politics for about 30 years,” he said.

Dr. Amoah urged party delegates to vote for Kennedy Agyapong in the upcoming flagbearer contest, insisting he has the interests of party members at heart.

“Do not make a mistake when voting in the NPP flagbearer contest. Vote for Kennedy Agyapong, because he has your interest at heart,” he added.

Reacting on social media, Dr. Boako, a spokesperson for the former Vice President, accused Dr. Amoah of being motivated by tribalism.

“Tribalism was the only consideration why Sticka campaigned against me for the position of Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer despite being a close friend and knowing I was the best candidate. He has been a tribal bigot since,” Dr. Boako wrote.

162026102154-8dt2wjivvq-img2872.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Private Judge | 1/6/2026 11:39:44 AM

Yes, he is MP Gideon Boako. How could a politician not acknowledge his failure and incompetence but would rather attribute the suffering of Ghanaians to Kwame Nkrumah marrying a foreigner? Since this man made that statement, I have considered him intelligent. He has already made similar tribal comments in the past.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

ExNAFCO Boss Petitions AG: ‘I’m Being Harassed, Detained and Tortured’ — AbdulWahab Demands Return of Seized Passport, Phones and 6,700 Ex‑NAFCO Boss Petitions AG: ‘I’m Being Harassed, Detained and Tortured’ — Abdul‑...

1 hour ago

MTTD Seizes 6,000 Vehicles, Hundreds of Illegal Sirens in Sweeping Nationwide Crackdown MTTD Seizes 6,000 Vehicles, Hundreds of Illegal Sirens in Sweeping Nationwide Cr...

1 hour ago

Bolga Traders Hit the Streets: Keep the Black Maria Team in Upper East! Bolga Traders Hit the Streets: Keep the Black Maria Team in Upper East!

1 hour ago

Kukuo Witches Camp Women Cry Out: Restore Our LEAP Support or We Starve Kukuo Witches Camp Women Cry Out: Restore Our LEAP Support or We Starve

16 hours ago

“No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EOCO Probes “No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EO...

17 hours ago

Mahama concludes two-day Volta Regional tour Mahama concludes two-day Volta Regional tour

17 hours ago

Police impound 700 vehicles in Western Region over illegal sirens and emergency lights Police impound 700 vehicles in Western Region over illegal sirens and emergency ...

17 hours ago

Supreme Court nominations meant to replace retiring judges, not attempt to pack the court – Apanga Supreme Court nominations meant to replace retiring judges, not attempt to pack ...

17 hours ago

Supreme Court, Chieftaincy exist for same enduring purpose - Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie Supreme Court, Chieftaincy exist for same enduring purpose - Chief Justice Baffo...

17 hours ago

Let’s liberate African politics from tyranny of money – Dr Ibn Chambas Let’s liberate African politics from tyranny of money – Dr Ibn Chambas

Just in....
body-container-line