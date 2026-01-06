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Bawumia will be made NPP flagbearer even if he is in a wheelchair — Musah Superior

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Bawumia will be made NPP flagbearer even if he is in a wheelchair — Musah Superior
TUE, 06 JAN 2026 1

A leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Iddrisu Musah, known as Musah Superior, has reiterated his unwavering support for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.

The NPP is set to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections on January 31, 2026, as part of efforts to rebuild and reclaim power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Some party members, including Abetifi MP and contender Dr. Bryan Acheampong, have called for a fresh face, citing the NPP’s poor performance in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Acheampong has argued that new leadership is needed to strengthen the party’s chances in future elections.

However, Musah Superior dismissed such calls, insisting that the party will continue to back Bawumia, regardless of past setbacks.

“We would never abandon DMB, the NPP would never abandon DMB. We are going to work for him. We are going to push him. We are going to encourage him to be our flagbearer for 2028,” he said.

The former Tamale Mayor stressed that Bawumia’s support from loyal party members will persist beyond 2028.

“If he doesn’t win in 2028, we will bring him in 2032; if he fails in 2032, we will bring him in 2036; if he fails in 2036, we will bring him in 2040. Even if he’s in a wheelchair, we will push him to the presidency,” Musah Superior emphasized.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuaradebasa | 1/6/2026 5:53:34 PM

Does the flagbearer matters more than who wins the presidency? Ok, if he ended up in the wheelchair and winning the flagbearer race, will Ghanaians vote for a president in a wheelchair? All these people make public announcement without thinking.

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