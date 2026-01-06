Ghana's Rising Reserves: A Sign of Economic Resilience in Mahama's First Year

The first ten months of President John Dramani Mahama's administration witnessed a notable surge in the nation's international reserves, demonstrating a potentially positive trajectory for the Ghanaian economy. This significant accumulation of Gross International Reserves (GIR) offers a buffer against external shocks and provides a foundation for sustainable economic growth.

As of the end of October, 2025, Ghana's GIR reached a substantial US$11.41 billion. This figure is particularly impressive when compared to the US$7.68 billion recorded at the end of October, 2024, representing a considerable increase within a relatively short period.

The importance of GIR extends beyond mere numerical value. It serves as a vital indicator of a country's capacity to meet its external obligations, including imports, debt repayments, and exchange rate stability. In Ghana's case, the GIR of US$11.41 billion translates to a coverage of 4.8 months of imports. This figure is a significant improvement over the 3.5 months of import cover provided by the US$7.68 billion held in reserves at the end of October, 2024.

The increased import cover offers a greater degree of economic security. A healthy level of import coverage mitigates the risk of import shortages and price volatility, particularly for essential goods like food, fuel, and medical supplies. This, in turn, contributes to greater price stability and consumer confidence within the domestic economy.

Moreover, the growth in GIR strengthens Ghana's position in the international financial arena. It signals to investors and international lending institutions that the country is financially stable and capable of managing its external debts. This can lead to improved credit ratings, lower borrowing costs, and increased foreign direct investment, all of which are crucial for sustainable economic development.

The reasons behind this substantial buildup in international reserves during the first ten months of President Mahama's administration are likely multifaceted. Improved export performance, potentially driven by increased production or higher commodity prices, could have contributed significantly to the inflow of foreign currency. Furthermore, prudent fiscal management and policies designed to attract foreign investment would have played a crucial role in bolstering the nation's reserve position.

While the growth in reserves is undoubtedly a positive sign, it is essential to consider the long-term sustainability of this trend. Maintaining a healthy level of GIR requires a continuous commitment to sound economic policies, including diversification of the export base, efficient management of public finances, and the creation of a conducive environment for foreign investment.

Looking ahead, it will be crucial to monitor the performance of the Ghanaian economy and its external sector to ensure that the trend of building up international reserves continues. Prudent management of these reserves, coupled with ongoing efforts to strengthen the broader economic framework, will be essential for solidifying Ghana's economic resilience and fostering sustainable growth in the years to come.

In conclusion, the significant increase in Ghana's Gross International Reserves during the first ten months of President Mahama's administration is a promising development. It reflects a strengthening of the country's external position, providing a buffer against economic shocks and contributing to greater stability within the domestic economy. However, sustained commitment to sound economic policies is crucial to maintain this momentum and ensure the long-term prosperity of Ghana.

Anthony Obeng Afrane