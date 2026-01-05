When a Spy Becomes the President’s Gatekeeper

Kyrylo Budanov, Zelenskky's new chief of staff

In wartime, every appointment is political, but some are unmistakably strategic gambles. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to elevate Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, to chief of staff is one such move: bold, revealing and fraught with consequences that extend well beyond Kyiv’s corridors of power. It is a decision that signals urgency and resolve, but also raises hard questions about governance, civilian oversight, and Ukraine’s democratic trajectory as the war grinds on and diplomacy edges cautiously back onto the table.

At first glance, the logic appears compelling. Ukraine remains locked in a brutal war with Russia, now approaching its fourth year. Security concerns dominate national life. Intelligence, not rhetoric, often determines survival. Budanov is widely regarded as one of the most effective figures in Ukraine’s wartime leadership: disciplined, secretive and operationally successful. Placing him at the heart of presidential decision-making suggests a desire for tighter coordination between intelligence, defense planning and diplomacy.

Militarization of Civilian Space

Yet this very logic exposes the deeper tension at the heart of Zelenskyy’s choice: the growing militarization of civilian political space. The chief of staff is not merely an advisor. He is the gatekeeper of power, the coordinator of policy and the bridge between institutions. Traditionally, this role demands political judgment, administrative skill and the ability to balance competing civilian interests. By appointing a career intelligence officer to this position, Zelenskyy is effectively redefining the office as a command centre rather than a coordinating hub.

This reflects a broader trend in Ukraine’s wartime governance: centralization. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy has concentrated authority in the presidency, often justifiably, to ensure swift decision-making. But centralization, once normalized, is difficult to reverse. Budanov’s appointment reinforces a system where security imperatives overshadow political pluralism, transparency and civilian debate. The danger is not immediate authoritarianism, but gradual distortion. When intelligence logic dominates political leadership, secrecy becomes habit, dissent becomes risk and accountability becomes inconvenient.

Intelligence Expertise

Budanov brings undeniable strengths. As head of military intelligence, he oversaw operations that embarrassed and unsettled Russia, from battlefield intelligence successes to covert actions deep behind enemy lines. His reputation for discipline and focus may appeal to a president under immense pressure, from the battlefield, from allies and from a public exhausted by war. He has earned credibility in Ukraine’s war effort, and his presence signals a prioritization of operational competence over conventional political experience. Zelenskyy is sending a message both to the Ukrainian public, and to foreign partners that the office of the president is laser-focused on the state’s security and operational readiness.

However, intelligence excellence does not automatically translate into effective political management. Intelligence agencies are trained to operate in shadows, to limit information and to prioritize threat perception. The Office of the President, by contrast, must engage openly with parliament, civil society, foreign partners and the public. It must weigh economic hardship, social cohesion and political legitimacy alongside security concerns. There is a real risk that Budanov’s skillset, honed for secrecy and operational efficiency, may clash with the demands of inclusive governance. A state permanently run on intelligence instincts risks mistaking control for stability, precision for legitimacy and urgency for effectiveness. Without careful calibration, this approach can alienate domestic stakeholders, reduce transparency and weaken public trust.

The Yermak Shadow and Anti-Corruption Concerns

The context of this appointment matters as much as the individual. Zelenskyy’s previous chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, resigned amid an anti-corruption investigation linked to alleged graft in the energy sector. While Yermak himself was not formally convicted, the episode was politically damaging. It reinforced long-standing concerns, both domestically and internationally, about corruption within Ukraine’s elite, even during wartime.

Against this backdrop, Budanov’s appointment may be intended to project moral clarity and discipline. Intelligence chiefs are often perceived as incorruptible technocrats, detached from business interests and political patronage networks. Zelenskyy may be betting that Budanov’s reputation can restore credibility to his office. But this is not a guarantee. Anti-corruption is not merely about personal integrity; it is about systems, transparency and institutional checks. Intelligence institutions, by their nature, operate with minimal public scrutiny. Replacing a politically exposed aide with a powerful intelligence figure does not automatically strengthen accountability, it may weaken it by moving decision-making further behind closed doors.

Diplomacy Under a Security Lens

Zelenskyy has explicitly linked Budanov’s appointment to the diplomatic track of negotiations, at a time when the United States and other actors are pushing for pathways to end the war. This raises a critical question: what kind of diplomacy does Ukraine now envision?

Diplomacy shaped primarily by intelligence assessments tends to be transactional and threat-focused. It emphasizes leverage, pressure and worst-case scenarios. While such realism is necessary in negotiations with an adversary like Russia, it can also narrow the political imagination. Peace processes require not only intelligence, but political creativity, compromise management and public persuasion. There is a risk that placing diplomacy under a security-first framework could harden positions at a moment when flexibility, carefully managed, may be required. Negotiations are not intelligence operations; they are political processes that demand legitimacy at home and trust abroad. Ukraine must avoid turning negotiations into another theater of operational command, where strategic nuance and public confidence could be undervalued.

Civil-Military Balance at Stake

Perhaps the most consequential implication of Budanov’s elevation lies in the civil-military balance. Ukraine has, despite the war, maintained a clear civilian-led political structure, a point often emphasized to distinguish it from Russia’s militarized authoritarianism. Appointing a serving military intelligence chief to one of the most powerful civilian posts blurs this line. Even if Budanov formally transitions out of active service, the symbolism remains potent. It signals a state increasingly comfortable with military figures shaping core political decisions. In the short term, this may enhance efficiency. In the long term, it risks normalizing military influence over civilian governance, a trend that history shows is difficult to reverse, especially in post-war societies.

Wartime Necessity or Strategic Overreach?

Zelenskyy’s decision should not be dismissed as reckless. Ukraine is fighting for survival. Leaders in such circumstances often prioritize effectiveness over convention. Budanov may well prove to be a disciplined coordinator who respects institutional boundaries and strengthens strategic coherence. Yet leadership is not only about winning wars; it is about shaping the peace that follows. The structures built under pressure often outlive the pressure itself. By turning the presidential office into a security-centric nerve centre, Zelenskyy risks entrenching a model of governance ill-suited to post-war reconstruction, democratic renewal and national reconciliation.

Ultimately, this appointment reflects a president increasingly governing as a wartime commander rather than a civilian political leader. That may be understandable, but it is not cost-free. The true test of this decision will not be measured by operational successes or diplomatic maneuvers alone. It will be judged by whether Ukraine emerges from the war not only intact, but institutionally stronger, politically open and democratically resilient. In that sense, the question is not whether Kyrylo Budanov is capable, but whether Ukraine can afford to let intelligence logic become the organizing principle of its highest civilian office.

The Double-Edged Gamble

Zelenskyy’s gamble, therefore, is double-edged. On one side, it projects decisiveness, operational focus and anti-corruption discipline. On the other, it risks blurring the line between military and civilian leadership, narrowing political imagination in diplomacy and prioritizing efficiency over transparency. The appointment is a mirror of wartime necessity, but it also serves as a cautionary tale: decisions made in extremis can leave enduring imprints on governance long after the immediate threat has passed. Ukraine, which has fought not only for its territory but for its democratic identity, cannot afford to allow short-term expediency to reshape the principles of civilian rule. Budanov’s effectiveness will be judged not merely on battlefield intelligence, but on whether his presence strengthens the presidency while preserving the balance that keeps democracy alive in a nation under siege.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.