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Alleged assault on Class Media journalist under investigation — GNFS

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Head of Public Relations at the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer II Desmond Ackah
MON, 05 JAN 2026
Head of Public Relations at the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer II Desmond Ackah

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced that the alleged assault on Class Media journalist Samuel Addo by its officers is being investigated.

The incident reportedly occurred while Addo was covering a fire at the Kasoa New Market in the Central Region on Sunday, January 4.

According to the journalist, he was filming an altercation between traders and firefighters when about ten officers confronted him, seized his phone, and assaulted him, despite identifying himself as a journalist.

In a statement issued on Monday, the GNFS clarified that the video circulating online actually captures a suspected thief who had earlier attacked firefighters, and not the journalist.

“The Service confirms that the alleged assault of a journalist is under police investigation, and that GNFS will fully cooperate to establish the facts,” the statement said.

The fire service also announced that a committee has been set up to investigate the incident thoroughly and establish all relevant facts.

“While GNS condemns attacks on its personnel, it equally frowns upon any form of physical or verbal assault on civilians by its personnel, regardless of the level of provocation,” the statement added.

The GNFS urged the public to remain calm and exercise restraint amid the ongoing investigations, stressing its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the discharge of its mandate.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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