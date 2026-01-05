Venezuela crisis must be resolved through the law, not force — UN Secretary-General to US

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has condemned the recent United States military action in Venezuela, calling for strict adherence to international law.

U.S. forces entered the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, 2026, leading to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The two are expected to be arraigned before a U.S. federal court on Monday, January 5, on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons-related offences.

U.S. President Donald Trump later said from his Mar-a-Lago residence that America would temporarily “run” Venezuela and allow U.S. companies access to the country’s oil reserves.

Maduro has faced sustained international criticism over what several world leaders describe as an illegal and illegitimate administration spanning nearly a decade in the oil-rich nation.

However, the UN boss cautioned that the invasion could worsen instability in the country and pose a threat to regional peace.

Address an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, January 5, Guterres highlighted the importance of dialogue and legal frameworks in resolving the crisis.

“I remain deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the 3 January military action. The Charter enshrines the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” he said in a speech read on his behalf.

He urged Venezuelan authorities and the international community to work together for a peaceful solution.

The UN chief stressed that despite decades of social, economic, and political turmoil in Venezuela, inclusive dialogue and respect for sovereignty remain the best path forward to prevent a wider and more destructive conflict.