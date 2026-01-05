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$214 million an economic profit, not a loss as claimed — Beatrice Annan

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines $214 million an economic profit, not a loss as claimed — Beatrice Annan
MON, 05 JAN 2026 2

A member of the Bank of Ghana board, Beatrice Annan, has dismissed claims that there has been a $214 million loss under the gold-for-reserves programme implemented by the central bank through the Ghana Gold Board.

The disclosure, made in the fifth review of the country's IMF-supported programme, had triggered criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some analysts.

The Minority in Parliament at a press conference? led by Ofoase Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, called for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to investigate the reported losses and hold wrongdoers accountable.

However, speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Monday, January 5, the NDC communication team member described the figure as an “economic profit” rather than a loss.

“First of all, it’s important to appreciate that the $214 million cannot be described as a loss. In fact, I would describe that as an economic profit. Anybody who understands economics, I want to challenge them to come and say that $214 million cannot be described as an economic profit,” she said.

She explained that the programme helped the country avoid larger financial losses.

“If you have an intervention is making me lose $214 million and save GHS70 billion, that cannot be a loss,” he stressed.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has repeatedly stated that the institution has not recorded any losses since it began operations in 2025.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ Newfile programme on Saturday, January 3, he said, “If anyone says GoldBod is making losses, the person is hallucinating or dreaming.”

He added, “The GoldBod has not made any losses. In the year 2025, we generated revenue to the tune of GHS960 million, a little over that.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kweku | 1/5/2026 9:56:49 PM

$214 million is accounting cost and not loss or profit. If you have too many lawyers explaining financial matters, that's the outcome. Did you see any NPP financial/ accounting/ business men or women on that platform. They were all lawyers who struggled with financial mathematics. Tha cost will be there every year once the bank dollar rate is different from dollar market rate. BOG GoldBoard dealers ( level of dealership) that buys gold at dollar market rate ( cedis equivalent) . BOG keep some o...

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