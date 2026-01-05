Cultivate good morals; leadership begins at school — Vice President urges students

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku has urged Ghanaian students to build strong character and positive ambition, stressing that the foundation of national leadership begins in school.

The Vice President advised the students to combine knowledge, morality, and service in their leadership journeys because the kind of ethical leadership they will cultivate in school will shape the nation’s future

Speaking at the PENSA Ghana Conference in Gomoa Fetteh, Central Region, Professor Opoku cautioned that shortcuts and academic dishonesty in school could have long-term consequences in professional and public life.

“A system shows its values in what it declares and in what it allows. And so academic dishonesty is not a minor mistake. It is an early warning sign… what you practice now, in small, seemingly private ways, establishes the patterns that later govern public life,” she said.

The Vice President encouraged students to prioritize integrity, inclusivity, and social responsibility in their roles as campus leaders.

She reminded them that leadership is not only about authority but about serving others.

“Leadership is taking shape in how group work is handled, who is included or excluded, in whether influence is used to lift others or advance yourself… go beyond yourself and consider those who don’t even have what you may be complaining about,” she added.

Professor Opoku also highlighted the importance of ambition rooted in values, urging students to use their education and privilege to uplift others.

She noted that the country needs ambitious young people whose success benefits the wider society.