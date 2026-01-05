2026 will be a ‘super good year’ for Ghana – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has predicted a strong economic and spiritual turnaround for Ghana in 2026, describing the year as one of “breakthrough, dominion and increase.”

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana on Monday, January 5, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said he had never seen a year with such positive spiritual energy since he was born.

“Since I was born till now, I’ve never seen a good year in the realm of the supernatural like 2026,” he said.

“This is a year of breakthrough. This is a year of dominion. This is a year of increase.”

According to him, young people and entrepreneurs who position themselves well will benefit significantly from the year’s opportunities.

“If anybody positions him or herself well and maximises the space, that person will do well,” he stated.

Inflation and dollar to fall

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also predicted an improvement in Ghana’s economic indicators, including a reduction in inflation and a stronger cedi.

“I saw that the inflation is going to come down,” he said, adding that the dollar could fall to between seven and eight cedis.

He suggested that internal disagreements within government could arise over how to manage the currency gains.

“There’s going to be a little bit of fights because I saw the dollar come down. They will be in limbo whether to peg it at eight or peg it at ten,” he said.

Spiritual visions of abundance

Explaining the basis of his optimism, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said he had several spiritual encounters pointing to abundance for the country.

“I saw a lot of bees and I saw honey in their mouths, pouring it on the land,” he said.

“When you see that as a prophet, it means that the year is a super good year.”

He added that days later, he saw “a rock open and honey pouring on the land,” which he interpreted as a sign of national blessing.

Prayers for President Mahama

The prophet said he prays regularly for Ghana and President John Dramani Mahama, whom he described as a father figure rather than a political ally.

“I pray for the nation of Ghana. Yes, I pray for the president,” he said.

“He is not my friend. He is my father.”

He denied visiting the Jubilee House on invitation but said he has been there several times in the past.

“I don’t pray for him weekly,” he explained. “I pray for him in my room, like any regular Ghanaian must pray for him to succeed.”

Clarifies political affiliation

Responding to claims that he is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prophet Nigel Gaisie said he is not affiliated with the party, although he currently has sympathies for President Mahama.

“I’m not a member of the NDC,” he said. “But for now, my sympathies are towards His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”

‘Elisha-Moses type of prophet’

Describing his prophetic calling, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said God had revealed to him that he operates in the “Elisha-Moses type” of anointing, which he associated with prayer, boldness and directness.

“I’m the no-nonsense type of prophet,” he said.

“Regardless of whoever you are, I will just say it as it is.”

He admitted that prophets often struggle with anger, attributing it to the difficult spiritual realities they encounter.

“Every genuine spiritual man has anger issues,” he said.

“Some of the things we see spiritually are annoying.”

-metrotvonline