Driver’s mate killed while repairing faulty bus in Takoradi

A 39-year-old driver’s assistant, Kofi Darko, has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a commercial Yutong bus while attempting to fix a mechanical fault in Takoradi.

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Abenbebom, where the bus had been parked. According to the driver, William Opoku Asare, Darko was working near the rear wheels when the vehicle suddenly moved and pinned him.

Mr Opoku Asare said he was unaware that his assistant had gone under the bus at the time. He explained that the same fault had been repaired the previous day by a mechanic, with Darko assisting, and believed the deceased may have attempted to address the problem on his own.

He described Darko, whom he had worked with for about 12 years, as mechanically inclined and always eager to help whenever the bus developed faults. He said Darko’s familiarity with the vehicle may have given him the confidence to try fixing the issue alone.

Recounting the events, Mr Opoku Asare said he had returned from Accra with tourists to the Takoradi Harbour when he noticed a mechanical problem. The bus was taken to the Takoradi main station, where a mechanic and Darko worked on it before it was later parked at Abenbebom.

“The next morning, I noticed the bus was unbalanced,” he said. “I called the mechanic, and he asked me to start the engine to check for a leak. After identifying it, I decided to rest while waiting for him to come.”

Unknown to the driver, Darko reportedly went in search of tools and began working on the bus alone. While he was positioned around the rear wheels, the bus moved and crushed him. Mr Opoku Asare said he later received a call informing him of the incident.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were alerted and rushed to the scene, but Darko was pronounced dead on arrival. Police officers subsequently visited the area to commence preliminary investigations.

The body has been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue, and the family has been formally notified. Relatives from Kumasi are expected in Takoradi to assist with investigations and to begin arrangements for the release of the body for burial.