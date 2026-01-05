ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thousands attend annual minstrel parade in S.Africa's Cape Town

By AFP
South Africa The minstrels carnival is one of South Africas biggest cultural events, celebrating the heritage of the Cape Coloured community. By RODGER BOSCH (AFP)
MON, 05 JAN 2026
The minstrels' carnival is one of South Africa's biggest cultural events, celebrating the heritage of the Cape Coloured community. By RODGER BOSCH (AFP)

Thousands lined the streets of Cape Town Monday for the colourful annual minstrels' parade, a cornerstone of South African culture rooted in the city's history of slavery.

Troupes of thousands of minstrels marched and danced in bright, satin costumes, many twirling umbrellas and tossing walking sticks as they were accompanied by brass bands, traditional goema beats and strumming banjos.

Spectators pitched tents and umbrellas to shield themselves against the scorching heat during the hours-long New Year's parade, marred this year by disputes over the route, date and claims of commercialisation.

"It is not New Year unless you see the troupes, that is my heritage," said Vanessa Hendricks, 65, who has been attending the Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) carnival since she was 16 years old.

The tradition began more than 100 years ago, when enslaved people from Africa and Southeast Asia were given a day off to celebrate the new year.

With some people of European descent, they formed a population still largely known as Cape Coloureds, many of whom cherish the carnival as a celebration of their culture, identity and heritage.

The minstrels costumes and make-up are highly anticipated by spectators at the annual carnival. By RODGER BOSCH (AFP) The minstrels' costumes and make-up are highly anticipated by spectators at the annual carnival. By RODGER BOSCH (AFP)

"This is a cultural practice that you will not see anywhere else," said city mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, at the start of the parade.

"It is globally unique to Cape Town, deeply entrenched as part of our city's beloved and beautiful heritage," he said.

Organisers said around 17 troupes made up of about 20,000 performers were expected at this year's event, which culminated in a city stadium for an on-stage competition watched by more than 15,000 people.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

“No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EOCO Probes “No Table Will Turn”: Gaming Commission Deputy Tells NPP to Stop Politicising EO...

3 hours ago

Mahama concludes two-day Volta Regional tour Mahama concludes two-day Volta Regional tour

3 hours ago

Mahama optimistic completed sections of Ho-Aflao Highway will be opened within six months Mahama optimistic completed sections of Ho-Aflao Highway will be opened within s...

3 hours ago

Accra-Kumasi highway traffic diverted after articulated truck blocks road at Birimso Accra-Kumasi highway traffic diverted after articulated truck blocks road at Bir...

3 hours ago

MPs demand tougher action against container trucks carrying unsecured loads MPs demand tougher action against container trucks carrying unsecured loads

3 hours ago

Police impound 700 vehicles in Western Region over illegal sirens and emergency lights Police impound 700 vehicles in Western Region over illegal sirens and emergency ...

3 hours ago

Supreme Court nominations meant to replace retiring judges, not attempt to pack the court – Apanga Supreme Court nominations meant to replace retiring judges, not attempt to pack ...

3 hours ago

Supreme Court, Chieftaincy exist for same enduring purpose - Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie Supreme Court, Chieftaincy exist for same enduring purpose - Chief Justice Baffo...

3 hours ago

Let’s liberate African politics from tyranny of money – Dr Ibn Chambas Let’s liberate African politics from tyranny of money – Dr Ibn Chambas

Just in....
body-container-line