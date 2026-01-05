Louvre staff continue strike over conditions, leaving museum partially open

Staff at Paris's Le Louvre have voted to continue a strike action that started in December over work conditions and management of the museum buildings. Management said the museum would be partially open Monday.

Staff at the Louvre voted for another day of strike action on Monday, union representatives told French news agency AFP in Paris, causing fresh disruption at the world's most-visited museum.

Disgruntled staff stopped work for three days last month, causing a complete shutdown on one day and partial closures on two others.

Management told AFP that the tourist hotspot would partially open on Monday, with visitors able to view rooms containing masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa or the Venus de Milo.

Other parts of the 400-room institution would be closed to the public.

More than two months after an embarrassing daylight heist which has heaped pressure on Louvre bosses, staff are calling for more recruitment and better maintenance of the vast complex of buildings.

"Around 350 people from various professions -- operations, conservation, support staff -- voted unanimously" to resume strike action on Monday morning, Valerie Baud from the CFDT union told AFP.

The CGT union confirmed the vote on its Instagram account.

The Louvre workforce totals over 2,000 people.

French auditors slam Louvre bosses over lavish spending, weak security

Questions continue to swirl since the 19 October break-in over whether it was avoidable and why thieves were able to steal crown jewels worth more than $100 million.

Two intruders used a truck-mounted extendable platform to access a gallery containing the jewels, slicing through a glass door with disk-cutters in front of startled visitors before stealing eight priceless items.

As well as the robbery, two other recent incidents have highlighted maintenance problems inside the building which chief architect Francois Chatillon has described as "not in a good state".

A water leak in November damaged hundreds of books and manuscripts in the Egyptian department, while management had to shut a gallery housing ancient Greek ceramics in October because ceiling beams above it risk giving way.

(with AFP)