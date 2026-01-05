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‘Don’t build housing for teachers, it will put my party to shame!’ – NPP's Pianim playfully tells Mahama

  Mon, 05 Jan 2026
Headlines Kwame Pianim
MON, 05 JAN 2026 1
Kwame Pianim

Veteran economist and prominent New Patriotic Party figure, Kwame Pianim, sparked laughter at the 54th National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers in Accra after humorously cautioning President John Dramani Mahama against assisting teachers with housing.

Speaking at the conference on Monday, January 5, where accommodation challenges facing teachers featured prominently, Mr Pianim said he had deliberately resisted pressure to appeal to the President on the issue.

Addressing the delegates, he disclosed that despite strong urging from some quarters, he chose not to raise teachers’ housing needs with the President, describing it as a politically uncomfortable request.

“Mr President, there is a fourth thing I will not ask you for,” he said. “Even though Thomas keeps insisting that I should ask you to help us with housing, I said no.”

The senior NPP stalwart explained that his party had failed to adequately address teachers’ housing while it was in government and jokingly suggested it would be embarrassing for the opposition to watch the current administration succeed where it had fallen short.

“We did not help you with housing. Why should I now allow the President to help you with housing?” he quipped, drawing loud laughter from the audience.

He rounded off his remarks with a playful warning to President Mahama, suggesting that such a move would come at a personal and political cost.

“So Mr President, whatever you do, if you help teachers with housing and put my party to shame, our friendship will be over,” he said, further amusing delegates at the conference.

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Comments

DM | 1/5/2026 9:24:20 PM

What do I hear,,,, are Ghanaian teachers not Ghanaians ? Country first before any other thing

Comments1
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