Fiifi Kwetey's Rebuke of Third-Term Talk is a Strategic Misstep

The General Secretary's recent comments regarding the third-term bid for former President Mahama were unfortunately high-handed. While his concerns may be valid, the public rebuke of a colleague exacerbates internal divisions at a time when party unity is paramount.

It is important to recognize that support for a third-term bid is not limited to a single individual; it is a sentiment shared by a notable segment of the party and the public. By dismissing all such advocates as "bootlickers," the General Secretary not only insults genuine supporters but also stifles necessary internal debate. The Majority Leader may well have been articulating this undercurrent of opinion to gauge broader national sentiment—a legitimate role in a democratic party.

Ultimately, airing such sharp disagreements publicly is counterproductive. It projects instability, weakens leadership, and provides ammunition for political opponents. Disagreements of this nature should be resolved through private, principled dialogue, not public reprimands that risk derailing the party's forward march.

Comrade Yentik Gariba

North East