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Fiifi Kwetey's Rebuke of Third-Term Talk is a Strategic Misstep

Feature Article Fiifi Kweteys Rebuke of Third-Term Talk is a Strategic Misstep
MON, 05 JAN 2026

The General Secretary's recent comments regarding the third-term bid for former President Mahama were unfortunately high-handed. While his concerns may be valid, the public rebuke of a colleague exacerbates internal divisions at a time when party unity is paramount.

It is important to recognize that support for a third-term bid is not limited to a single individual; it is a sentiment shared by a notable segment of the party and the public. By dismissing all such advocates as "bootlickers," the General Secretary not only insults genuine supporters but also stifles necessary internal debate. The Majority Leader may well have been articulating this undercurrent of opinion to gauge broader national sentiment—a legitimate role in a democratic party.

Ultimately, airing such sharp disagreements publicly is counterproductive. It projects instability, weakens leadership, and provides ammunition for political opponents. Disagreements of this nature should be resolved through private, principled dialogue, not public reprimands that risk derailing the party's forward march.

Comrade Yentik Gariba
North East

Yentik Gariba
Yentik Gariba, © 2026

This Author has published 83 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Yentik Gariba

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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