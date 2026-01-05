ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 05 Jan 2026 Donations

Kumasi Girls’ SHS 1998 Year Group donates to Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre

By Enock Akonnor
Kumasi Girls’ SHS 1998 Year Group donates to Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre

The 1998 Year Group of Kumasi Girls Senior High School, popularly known as Ahemaa 98, has extended a hand of support to inmates of the Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre at Patasi, Kumasi.

The Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre is home to over 200 inmates, including orphans, vulnerable children, and individuals undergoing drug rehabilitation.

The centre largely depends on the generosity of the public to provide food, care, and essential items for its residents.

As part of their annual activities, the Ahemaa 98 Year Group decided to include charitable giving in their year-end celebrations.

While the group usually organizes a party to socialize, they chose to first donate to the vulnerable children and drug addicts at the centre.

Following a donation in 2025, the group made a second visit on January 3, 2026, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the centre.

The donations included sacks of rice, cocoa powder, sugar, cartons of milk, washing powder, disinfectants, liquid soap, soft drinks, biscuits, toffees, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Leading the group, Ohemaa Abena Nyarko expressed the Year Group’s dedication to giving back to society and supporting the less privileged.

Secretary of the Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre, Nana Yaw, expressed his gratitude to the Ahemaa 98 Year Group for remembering the children and inmates once again.

He encouraged other alumni associations to emulate the gesture and support vulnerable communities.

This initiative highlights the growing spirit of social responsibility among alumni groups in Ghana, showing that giving back can be both meaningful and impactful.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Jailing Camila Alhassan is grave injustice against free speech – Minority 'Jailing Camila Alhassan is grave injustice against free speech' – Minority

2 hours ago

Prolonged dry spell threatens farming season in Upper East Region Prolonged dry spell threatens farming season in Upper East Region

2 hours ago

Attorney-General says it cannot produce some evidence ordered by court in Adu-Boahene trial Attorney-General says it cannot produce some evidence ordered by court in Adu-Bo...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin Withdraw TikToker Camilla Alhassan’s second prosecution, other pending cases - M...

2 hours ago

Minority Warns Mahama: Don’t Sign Tribunals Bill — It Revives PNDCStyle Justice Minority Warns Mahama: Don’t Sign Tribunals Bill — It Revives PNDC‑Style Justice

2 hours ago

Ayariga Fires Back: Tribunals Not a WitchHunt — NPP Fears Are Misplaced Ayariga Fires Back: Tribunals Not a Witch‑Hunt — NPP Fears Are Misplaced

2 hours ago

Oforikrom MP Blasts Gov’t: Nkoko Nkitinkiti Is a GH¢200m Failure Feeding Party Foot Soldiers Oforikrom MP Blasts Gov’t: Nkoko Nkitinkiti Is a GH¢200m Failure Feeding Party F...

2 hours ago

Suame MP Explodes: EOCO Has Become a Political Tool — Miracles’ Arrest Was Pure Partisanship Suame MP Explodes: EOCO Has Become a Political Tool — Miracles’ Arrest Was Pure ...

2 hours ago

Herald Editor Cautions EOCO: Stop the Showmanship — HighProfile Arrests Need Professionalism Herald Editor Cautions EOCO: Stop the Showmanship — High‑Profile Arrests Need Pr...

2 hours ago

UG Lecturer Takes On EOCO: Miracles’ Arrest Shows Weaponised Bail, Lazy Investigations UG Lecturer Takes On EOCO: Miracles’ Arrest Shows Weaponised Bail, Lazy Investig...

Just in....
body-container-line