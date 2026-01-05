Kumasi Girls’ SHS 1998 Year Group donates to Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre

The 1998 Year Group of Kumasi Girls Senior High School, popularly known as Ahemaa 98, has extended a hand of support to inmates of the Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre at Patasi, Kumasi.

The Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre is home to over 200 inmates, including orphans, vulnerable children, and individuals undergoing drug rehabilitation.

The centre largely depends on the generosity of the public to provide food, care, and essential items for its residents.

As part of their annual activities, the Ahemaa 98 Year Group decided to include charitable giving in their year-end celebrations.

While the group usually organizes a party to socialize, they chose to first donate to the vulnerable children and drug addicts at the centre.

Following a donation in 2025, the group made a second visit on January 3, 2026, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the centre.

The donations included sacks of rice, cocoa powder, sugar, cartons of milk, washing powder, disinfectants, liquid soap, soft drinks, biscuits, toffees, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Leading the group, Ohemaa Abena Nyarko expressed the Year Group’s dedication to giving back to society and supporting the less privileged.

Secretary of the Remar Ghana Rehabilitation Centre, Nana Yaw, expressed his gratitude to the Ahemaa 98 Year Group for remembering the children and inmates once again.

He encouraged other alumni associations to emulate the gesture and support vulnerable communities.

This initiative highlights the growing spirit of social responsibility among alumni groups in Ghana, showing that giving back can be both meaningful and impactful.