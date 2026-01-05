ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s statement on US invasion of Venezuela like a puppy barking at a lion — Bosome Freho MP

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Ghana’s statement on US invasion of Venezuela like a puppy barking at a lion — Bosome Freho MP
MON, 05 JAN 2026 4

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo Adjei-Ayeh, has criticised Ghana’s official response to the reported United States military operation in Venezuela.

He argued that the country lacks the leverage to issue demands to the US government and should have exercised restraint in its wording.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who are facing criminal charges in the United States.

The development has generated international debate over sovereignty and the use of force in the face of international law.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana condemned the action, describing it as unilateral and a breach of international law.

The statement also raised concerns about US President Donald Trump’s comments on managing Venezuela’s transition and involving American oil companies.

“Ghana condemns the unilateral military action, which constitutes a violation of international law and the sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” the statement said.

It further noted, “Ghana calls for immediate de-escalation and the release of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.”

Reacting to the statement, the Bosome Freho MP said Ghana’s posture suggested an overestimation of its influence in global power dynamics.

He argued that even though concerns about international law are valid, Ghana should acknowledge its limited capacity to pressure a superpower like the United States.

“The area I strongly believe should have been left out of the statement, without affecting its overall message, was where the Minister called for the release of the president.

“To me, it sounded like a puppy standing in front of a big lion and barking. The Minister was merely flexing muscles he does not have. Ghana, under this administration, has been under the whims and dictates of the United States, which tells us what to do and orders us around,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Private Judge | 1/5/2026 8:05:51 PM

What's wrong with what the foreign minister said? Africans always underestimate themselves. All over the world, many countries have denounced America's aggression in Venezuela, so what's wrong with the foreign minister's statement? Do you think Ghana is still under the cowardly leadership of Akufo-Addo?

Comments4
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Jailing Camila Alhassan is grave injustice against free speech – Minority 'Jailing Camila Alhassan is grave injustice against free speech' – Minority

2 hours ago

Prolonged dry spell threatens farming season in Upper East Region Prolonged dry spell threatens farming season in Upper East Region

2 hours ago

Attorney-General says it cannot produce some evidence ordered by court in Adu-Boahene trial Attorney-General says it cannot produce some evidence ordered by court in Adu-Bo...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin Withdraw TikToker Camilla Alhassan’s second prosecution, other pending cases - M...

2 hours ago

Minority Warns Mahama: Don’t Sign Tribunals Bill — It Revives PNDCStyle Justice Minority Warns Mahama: Don’t Sign Tribunals Bill — It Revives PNDC‑Style Justice

2 hours ago

Ayariga Fires Back: Tribunals Not a WitchHunt — NPP Fears Are Misplaced Ayariga Fires Back: Tribunals Not a Witch‑Hunt — NPP Fears Are Misplaced

2 hours ago

Oforikrom MP Blasts Gov’t: Nkoko Nkitinkiti Is a GH¢200m Failure Feeding Party Foot Soldiers Oforikrom MP Blasts Gov’t: Nkoko Nkitinkiti Is a GH¢200m Failure Feeding Party F...

2 hours ago

Suame MP Explodes: EOCO Has Become a Political Tool — Miracles’ Arrest Was Pure Partisanship Suame MP Explodes: EOCO Has Become a Political Tool — Miracles’ Arrest Was Pure ...

2 hours ago

Herald Editor Cautions EOCO: Stop the Showmanship — HighProfile Arrests Need Professionalism Herald Editor Cautions EOCO: Stop the Showmanship — High‑Profile Arrests Need Pr...

2 hours ago

UG Lecturer Takes On EOCO: Miracles’ Arrest Shows Weaponised Bail, Lazy Investigations UG Lecturer Takes On EOCO: Miracles’ Arrest Shows Weaponised Bail, Lazy Investig...

Just in....
body-container-line