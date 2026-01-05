Ghana’s statement on US invasion of Venezuela like a puppy barking at a lion — Bosome Freho MP

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo Adjei-Ayeh, has criticised Ghana’s official response to the reported United States military operation in Venezuela.

He argued that the country lacks the leverage to issue demands to the US government and should have exercised restraint in its wording.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who are facing criminal charges in the United States.

The development has generated international debate over sovereignty and the use of force in the face of international law.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana condemned the action, describing it as unilateral and a breach of international law.

The statement also raised concerns about US President Donald Trump’s comments on managing Venezuela’s transition and involving American oil companies.

“Ghana condemns the unilateral military action, which constitutes a violation of international law and the sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” the statement said.

It further noted, “Ghana calls for immediate de-escalation and the release of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.”

Reacting to the statement, the Bosome Freho MP said Ghana’s posture suggested an overestimation of its influence in global power dynamics.

He argued that even though concerns about international law are valid, Ghana should acknowledge its limited capacity to pressure a superpower like the United States.

“The area I strongly believe should have been left out of the statement, without affecting its overall message, was where the Minister called for the release of the president.

“To me, it sounded like a puppy standing in front of a big lion and barking. The Minister was merely flexing muscles he does not have. Ghana, under this administration, has been under the whims and dictates of the United States, which tells us what to do and orders us around,” he said.