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NDC inherited “Borla State” economy from NPP – Beatrice Annan

  Mon, 05 Jan 2026
NDC Lawyer Beatrice Annan
MON, 05 JAN 2026
Lawyer Beatrice Annan

A presidential staffer of the ruling National Democratic Congress, NDC, Lawyer Beatrice Annan, says the current government inherited a badly mismanaged economy from the previous New Patriotic Party, NPP, administration but is steadily putting it back on track.

Speaking during a discussion on President John Mahama’s 1 year in office, Mrs Annan described the state of the economy handed over to the NDC as a “borla state”, blaming years of poor management by the NPP for the situation.

She said the Mahama administration has since introduced targeted interventions to stabilise and revive the economy, citing the GoldBod initiative as one of the measures beginning to show positive results.

According to her, the difference between the two administrations lies not only in policy direction but also in priorities.

She said while the previous NPP government was known for celebrating what she described as insignificant economic gains, including holding kenkey and waakye parties and even cutting cake to mark the announcement of the E Levy, the NDC has chosen to remain focused on its mandate.

Mrs Annan stressed that the current government is more concerned about delivering real economic recovery than staging public celebrations.

“We have not held kenkey and waakye party to celebrate the economy recovery like others will do,” she told host Moro Awudu on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana

She maintained that the NDC government remains resolute and committed to its economic recovery plans and is determined to restore stability and growth for the benefit of Ghanaians.

-metrotvonline

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