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Mon, 05 Jan 2026 Social News

Class Media Journalist assaulted by Fire Service personnel at Kasoa Market

  Mon, 05 Jan 2026
Class Media Journalist assaulted by Fire Service personnel at Kasoa Market

A journalist with the Class Media Group, Samuel Addo, has been assaulted by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service while covering a confrontation between firefighters and traders at the Kasoa New Market during a recent fire outbreak.

The incident occurred as Addo was filming a heated altercation that erupted in the course of an operation by fire service personnel at the bustling market. Eyewitnesses say the journalist was clearly identifiable as a media practitioner, yet he was allegedly attacked while performing his professional duties.

The confrontation reportedly arose from mounting tensions between traders and fire officers following enforcement actions at the market. Some traders were said to have resisted the operation, resulting in a verbal exchange that quickly degenerated into a physical clash.

Kasoa New Market has remained tense in recent weeks after a fire outbreak destroyed sections of the trading area, leaving many traders grappling with significant losses. In response, authorities have intensified safety and enforcement measures, including the removal of obstructions and stricter application of fire prevention rules. These actions have attracted mixed reactions, particularly from traders who say they are still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the fire.

The alleged assault on the journalist has triggered concern among media practitioners and press freedom advocates, who warn that attacks on journalists threaten press freedom, undermine accountability, and deny the public access to vital information.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the Ghana National Fire Service nor the police had issued an official response to the incident.

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