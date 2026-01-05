Bawumia’s work gave us power in 2016; let’s maintain him—Mike Oquaye Jnr

Mike Oquaye Jnr

2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Amb. Mike Oquaye Jnr has told delegates of the NPP that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s influence won the party power in the 2016 election.

He holds the view that with the experience garnered over the years in politics, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is positioned as the best to lead the NPP into the 2028 elections.

Amb. Mike Oquaye Jnr made this known while addressing party delegates during Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s tour of the constituency.

“It was Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s efforts that allowed us to win power in the 2016 elections. When it’s time for us to vote, I urged us all to vote for number 3,” he said.

On his part, the flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, explained that he has a belief in God that he will win to lead the NPP to victory in the 2028 elections.

He indicated that he did not play any role in the party’s defeat and that the people of Ghana and members of the New Patriotic Party were upset with the political party.

-mynewsgh