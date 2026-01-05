Sakina Oforiwaa praises Mahama for stress-free Christmas, urges Ghanaians to freeze NPP for 30years

A member of the Ashanti Regional Women’s Wing Communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sakina Oforiwaa, has described the joy and relief that characterised last year’s Christmas festivities as unprecedented, citing a significant reduction in the prices of food items and other essential goods.

According to her, the price reductions, which she attributed to the policies and interventions of President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC-led government, made the festive season more comfortable for Ghanaians, as families were able to purchase food and other necessities at more affordable prices.

Sakina Oforiwaa, who is the former NDC branch secretary and government appointee in the Atwima Mponua District, made these remarks while speaking at the inauguration of an NDC-aligned group, Nyame Nsa Wom Fun Club, at Obuasekrom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

Reflecting on the previous year, she contrasted the recent Christmas celebrations with those of 2024, when, according to her, prices of goods were excessively high under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

“Akufo-Addo and the NPP gave us a high cost of living as our Christmas gift when they were in office,” she stated.

She further drew a biblical analogy, noting that when a righteous leader governs a nation, the people rejoice, but when a wicked leader is in charge, the nation suffers.

Sakina Oforiwaa urged Ghanaians to fully support the NDC government, arguing that sustained backing would help improve living conditions and keep the NPP in opposition for an extended period of 30 years.

She expressed confidence that living conditions would further improve in 2026, indicating that prices of food items and other products were expected to reduce drastically, while the strength of the cedi would improve against the US dollar.

She also called on Ghanaians to expect more development initiatives from the NDC government, including the construction of roads that were allegedly neglected or abandoned under the previous administration, as well as improvements across other sectors of the economy.