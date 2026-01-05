Failure to revert 25% fee hike will result in serious regulatory sanctions — GTEC warns UG

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the University of Ghana to immediately suspend and reverse its newly introduced 25 percent fee adjustment for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The directive follows reports that the university increased academic fees and introduced new charges despite an earlier instruction barring fee increments across public tertiary institutions.

Management of the University of Ghana has explained that the increase was largely driven by third-party charges imposed by student leadership bodies, including the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), rather than the university authorities.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, January 5, 2026, GTEC rejected the explanation and stressed that all fees and charges must revert to the previous academic year’s rates or there will be sanctions on the university.

GTEC has instructed the university to reverse all fee increases immediately, refund final-year students who have overpaid, and credit continuing students who paid above the 2024/2025 rates.

It also ordered the suspension of any new charges, including anniversary dues and development levies, unless they were already in place.

“You are hereby requested to provide GTEC with evidence of compliance not later than January 12, 2026. Failure will result in the Commission instituting serious regulatory sanctions against the University of Ghana,” the statement warned.

The Commission added that any variation from the directive must receive explicit written approval from the Minister for Education.

The commission noted that the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Apaak, will serve as the liaison between the ministry and the university on the matter.