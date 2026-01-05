Venezuela invasion: ‘A superpower will never stop conquering other countries’ — Elvis Darko

The Managing Editor of the Newscenta newspaper and portal, Elvis Darko, has stated that the United States’ invasion of Venezuela reflects the nature of global superpowers.

According to him, history shows that no country attains or maintains superpower status without conquest, arguing that the US’ actions in Venezuela are consistent with that pattern.

U.S. forces entered the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, 2026, leading to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The two are expected to be arraigned before a U.S. federal court on Monday, January 5, on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons-related offences.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago residence after the operation, U.S. President Donald Trump said America would temporarily “run” Venezuela and allow U.S. companies access to the country’s oil reserves.

Maduro has faced sustained criticism from several world leaders over what they describe as an illegal and illegitimate administration spanning nearly a decade in the oil-rich country.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, Darko said the development confirms that powerful states act primarily in their own interest.

“Any country that has once been a superpower is because of conquest, and it will never change. You can do all kinds of the diplomacy.

“You can do all the economics and everything it takes conquest to determine who is powerful. And that is what America has demonstrated,”he said.

He added that the immediate opening of Venezuela’s oil sector to American firms shows that “the interest of America is what they were protecting.”

Meanwhile, although many countries oppose the Maduro administration, several have criticised the U.S. action, describing it as unilateral and in violation of international law.