ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US invasion of Venezuela driven by economic interests, not fight for democracy — Elvis Darko

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines US invasion of Venezuela driven by economic interests, not fight for democracy — Elvis Darko
MON, 05 JAN 2026

The Managing Editor of the Newscenta newspaper and portal, Elvis Darko, says the reported United States military action in Venezuela is driven by economic interests, not the promotion of democracy.

U.S. forces entered the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, 2026, leading to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The two are expected to be arraigned before a U.S. federal court on Monday, January 5, on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons-related offences.

U.S. President Donald Trump later said from his Mar-a-Lago residence that America would temporarily “run” Venezuela and allow U.S. companies access to the country’s oil reserves.

Maduro has faced sustained international criticism over what several world leaders describe as an illegal and illegitimate administration spanning nearly a decade in the oil-rich nation.

Reacting to the development on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, Darko said the move aligns with Washington’s long-standing economic interests.

“America needs oil to power its industries, and Venezuela has been selling that oil to Russia and China,” he said.

The journalist further stated that Trump’s post-operation remarks revealed the real motivation behind the action.

“The second major announcement was that American oil companies can now go to Venezuela and produce oil, which tells you everything about the motivation,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, while several countries oppose the Maduro administration, they have criticised what they describe as a unilateral action by the US that contravenes international law.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Azzedine Ounahi thrown in the air after Morocco secured quarter-final spot following Canadas defeat / FIFA World Cup Africa’s World Cup journey ends with pride

1 hour ago

Hon. Abdul Aziz Fatahiya Afenyo‑Markin Calls for Legal Literacy Among Emerging Leaders at Legal Edge Summ...

2 hours ago

MIIF, GHIB Open Talks on BigTicket Financing to Power Ghana’s Mining Value Chain MIIF, GHIB Open Talks on Big‑Ticket Financing to Power Ghana’s Mining Value Chai...

13 hours ago

We will upgrade Ho Teaching Hospital to be worthy of the name of a teaching hospital — Mahama 'We will upgrade Ho Teaching Hospital to be worthy of the name of a teaching hos...

13 hours ago

If you are a man of principle and have done nothing wrong please come home – Mahama appeals to Ofori-Atta 'If you are a man of principle and have done nothing wrong please come home' – M...

13 hours ago

Ghanaians gave me one additional term; it’s exactly what the constitution says — Mahama on presidential term clause 'Ghanaians gave me one additional term; it’s exactly what the constitution says'...

14 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku EOCO questioned Miracles Aboagye over GH¢5million, not GH¢55million – Sammi Awuk...

14 hours ago

I do not take enjoyment, pride in prosecuting people if they have done no wrong — Mahama 'I do not take enjoyment, pride in prosecuting people if they have done no wrong...

14 hours ago

Father arrested for allegedly forcing her 16-year-old daughter to sleep with men for money in his presence Father arrested for allegedly forcing her 16-year-old daughter to sleep with men...

14 hours ago

Female ward assistant in court over alleged GH¢1.7million military recruitment scam Female ward assistant in court over alleged GH¢1.7million military recruitment s...

Just in....
body-container-line