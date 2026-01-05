US invasion of Venezuela driven by economic interests, not fight for democracy — Elvis Darko

The Managing Editor of the Newscenta newspaper and portal, Elvis Darko, says the reported United States military action in Venezuela is driven by economic interests, not the promotion of democracy.

U.S. forces entered the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, 2026, leading to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The two are expected to be arraigned before a U.S. federal court on Monday, January 5, on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons-related offences.

U.S. President Donald Trump later said from his Mar-a-Lago residence that America would temporarily “run” Venezuela and allow U.S. companies access to the country’s oil reserves.

Maduro has faced sustained international criticism over what several world leaders describe as an illegal and illegitimate administration spanning nearly a decade in the oil-rich nation.

Reacting to the development on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, Darko said the move aligns with Washington’s long-standing economic interests.

“America needs oil to power its industries, and Venezuela has been selling that oil to Russia and China,” he said.

The journalist further stated that Trump’s post-operation remarks revealed the real motivation behind the action.

“The second major announcement was that American oil companies can now go to Venezuela and produce oil, which tells you everything about the motivation,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, while several countries oppose the Maduro administration, they have criticised what they describe as a unilateral action by the US that contravenes international law.