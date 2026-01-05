Clergyman Urges Righteous Living as Antidote to Doom Prophecies and Misused Technology

Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr

In an era marked by rapid technological advancement and the unsettling rise of doomsday predictions, a prominent clergyman has reaffirmed the enduring power of God to turn looming calamities into triumphs—provided humanity embraces a life of righteousness.

Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr, Head Pastor of the Association of Seventh Day Pentecostal Assemblies in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, emphasized that the strength and progress of human existence cannot be undermined by the proliferation of false prophets and their fear‑laden declarations.

He stressed that true success and lasting breakthroughs emerge from unwavering commitment to righteous living.

Elder Ofori Jnr made these remarks during the church’s annual general meeting, held from December 31, 2025, to January 3, 2026, under the theme “We Are More Than Conquerors.” The well‑attended gathering brought together 24 branch churches from across the country, traditional leaders, and other dignitaries.

According to him, prosperity and divine protection are attainable when individuals reject antisocial behaviors and pursue uprightness, as God continually favors those who detest sin. While acknowledging the widespread activities of false prophets who distort God’s message, he reassured the public that God’s unchanging word and creation remain a firm foundation.

He condemned the negative conduct of self‑styled prophets, noting that prioritizing righteousness can neutralize the fear and confusion often stirred by their pronouncements. Righteousness, he said, leads to glory, fruitfulness, and ultimate victory.

To reinforce his message, Elder Ofori Jnr cited the biblical account of King Hezekiah, whose death prophecy was reversed after he cried out to God—receiving an additional 15 years of life and reign. This, he explained, demonstrates the transformative power of righteous living and a sincere hatred for sin.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard false prophecies, likening righteousness to light that naturally dominates darkness, which he described as evil.

Turning to technology, Elder Ofori Jnr acknowledged its immense potential to advance society. However, he drew a parallel between the misuse of God’s word by false prophets and the misapplication of technology. Just as some individuals exploit technology for fraud and other immoral activities, he said, others tarnish the image of God through their actions.

He cautioned the public to be vigilant about those who misuse both the Bible and technology for unacceptable purposes.

In conclusion, Elder Ofori Jnr called on individuals who “pretend to be angels of light” to turn over a new leaf and contribute meaningfully to national development. As the nation enters a new year, he encouraged everyone to reflect on the past and pursue genuine transformation.

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