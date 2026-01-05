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Parties of late MPs should replace them instead of by-election — Kofi Bentil

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Elections Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil
MON, 05 JAN 2026 1
Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

A Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has suggested that Ghana should scrap the option of holding by-elections following the death of a partisan Member of Parliament.

Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution states that whenever a vacancy occurs in Parliament, the Clerk of Parliament shall notify the Electoral Commission in writing within seven days after becoming aware of the vacancy, and a by-election shall be held within 30 days after the vacancy occurs.

However, where the vacancy arises from the death of a member, the by-election shall be held within 60 days.

Clause (6) further provides that, notwithstanding clause (5), a by-election shall not be held within three months before a general election.

According to the policy analyst, holding a by-election after the death of an MP elected on a party ticket is unnecessary and a waste of state resources.

In a social media post on Sunday, January 4, Mr Bentil argued that “when an MP passes, his party should simply replace him unless he is an independent candidate.”

His comment follows the death of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Naser Toure Mahama, in the early hours of Sunday after a short illness.

The lawmaker, who was serving his fourth term and was a member of several parliamentary committees, was laid to rest the same day in line with Islamic rites.

Reacting to the impending by-election, Mr Bentil added that “we are about to waste money pointlessly in another by-election.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Ebiemo | 1/5/2026 11:38:43 AM

For once, Kofi has said something sensible.

Comments1
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